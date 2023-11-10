Bowl Predictions 2023: Updated Predictions After Week 11 CFP Rankings

Bowl Predictions 2023: Updated Predictions After Week 11 CFP RankingsNovember 10, 2023
The 2023 college football season is drawing to a close and with bowl berths and playoff appearances at stake, every single game matters.
Week 11 brings with it a pair of high-stakes games between top 10 teams, with No. 2 Georgia battling No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 3 Michigan squaring off with No. 10 Penn State.
The outcomes of those games will have an effect on who lands in what bowl and which teams will ultimately compete for the College Football Playoff National Championship in January
Ahead of the high-stakes showdowns, these are updated predictions for the New Year's Six bowl games and the National Championship Game.
Week 11 CFP Rankings
- Ohio State (9-0)
- Georgia (9-0)
- Michigan (9-0)
- Florida State (9-0)
- Washington (9-0)
- Oregon (8-1)
- Texas (8-1)
- Alabama (8-1)
- Ole Miss (8-1)
- Penn State (8-1)
- Louisville (8-1)
- Oregon State (7-2)
- Tennessee (7-2)
- Missouri (7-2)
- Oklahoma State (7-2)
- Kansas (7-2)
- Oklahoma (7-2)
- Utah (7-2)
- LSU (6-3)
- Notre Dame (7-3)
- Arizona (6-3)
- Iowa (7-2)
- Tulane (8-1)
- North Carolina (7-2)
- Kansas State (6-3)
Bowl Predictions
- Cotton Bowl (At-Large vs. At-Large, December 29): Alabama vs. Penn State
- Peach Bowl (At-Large vs. At-Large, December 30): Ole Miss vs. Oregon State
- Orange Bowl (ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame, December 30): Louisville vs. Michigan
- Fiesta Bowl (At-Large vs. At-Large, January 1): Oregon vs. Texas
- Rose Bowl (National Semifinal, January 1): No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Florida State
- Sugar Bowl (National Semifinal, January 1): No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Washington
National Championship Prediction
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes have been the two best teams in college football this season and they will meet in the 2024 CFP National Championship Game.
Neither team is a shoo-in, by any stretch of the imagination.
Georgia has a Week 11 match-up against a ninth-ranked Ole Miss team that is very capable of riding its run game to an upset win that would turn the playoff picture upside down. A week later, they battle a ranked Tennessee team that will look to give the country's No. 2 team a fight.
For Ohio State, the greatest test is yet to come in the form of a November 25 game against their hated rivals, the Michigan Wolverines. That game will have all of the hype, pomp, and circumstance surrounding it and will likely determine who joins the Bulldogs in the title game.
Head coach Ryan Day has a 1-2 record against Michigan, and there is a real argument to be made that the Wolverines have the better team at this point, but Ohio State's big-game players have proven to rise to the occasion.
This year, Day and Co. even the win-loss record and cement their place in the CFP with a win. From there, they battle Georgia in a rematch of the classic playoff game from a year ago, won by the Bulldogs 42-41.