Bowl Predictions 2023: Updated Predictions After Week 11 CFP Rankings

3 of 3

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes have been the two best teams in college football this season and they will meet in the 2024 CFP National Championship Game.

Neither team is a shoo-in, by any stretch of the imagination.

Georgia has a Week 11 match-up against a ninth-ranked Ole Miss team that is very capable of riding its run game to an upset win that would turn the playoff picture upside down. A week later, they battle a ranked Tennessee team that will look to give the country's No. 2 team a fight.

For Ohio State, the greatest test is yet to come in the form of a November 25 game against their hated rivals, the Michigan Wolverines. That game will have all of the hype, pomp, and circumstance surrounding it and will likely determine who joins the Bulldogs in the title game.

Head coach Ryan Day has a 1-2 record against Michigan, and there is a real argument to be made that the Wolverines have the better team at this point, but Ohio State's big-game players have proven to rise to the occasion.