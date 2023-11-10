College Football Betting Odds Week 11: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 Schedule

2 of 3

Michigan looks like the best of the three teams positioned atop the Big Ten East standings.

The Wolverines may be two spots beneath Ohio State in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but they have been more consistent in 2023, which should help them in the final three weeks of the regular season.

Jim Harbaugh has a quarterback he can trust in J.J. McCarthy, a rushing attack that is led by a veteran in Blake Corum and a defense that allow two double-digit point totals in nine games.

Michigan should cause Penn State some similar troubles that the Nittany Lions had against Ohio State.

Penn State failed to find an offensive rhythm behind sophomore quarterback Drew Allar and it gave up just enough big gains to the Ohio State offense for the Buckeyes to pull away.

Michigan can inflict the same offensive woes on Allar, who has yet to pass a massive test in his Penn State career.

The Wolverines have a veteran they can trust at quarterback in McCarthy, who needs a strong performance to vault himself into the Heisman Trophy favorite conversation.

On top of all of that, James Franklin is 3-16 against top 10 opponents as Penn State head coach and 1-6 versus a top 10 Michigan team.