College Football Betting Odds Week 11: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 Schedule

College Football Betting Odds Week 11: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 ScheduleNovember 10, 2023
The second of three massive regular-season games in the Big Ten East is the Week 11 headliner.
The Michigan Wolverines visit the Penn State Nittany Lions in their first major test of the 2023 season.
Penn State failed miserably in its first big contest, as its offense could do nothing against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Michigan needs a win to set up a potential No. 1-versus-No. 2 battle with Ohio State in two weeks that will have College Football Playoff implications.
Penn State is not out of the playoff discussion itself, but in order to be relevant on the biggest stage of college football, it needs to do something that head coach James Franklin barely done during his tenure.
The rest of the Week 11 slate surrounding Michigan-Penn State is led by three Top 25 clashes, including one from the Pac-12 that features a fascinating clash of styles.
Week 11 Top 25 Schedule and Odds
Saturday, November 11
Saturday, November 11
No. 3 Michigan (-4.5) at No. 10 Penn State (Noon ET, Fox)
No. 8 Alabama (-11) at Kentucky (Noon ET, ESPN)
Texas Tech at No. 16 Kansas (-3.5) (Noon ET, FS1)
Tulsa at No. 23 Tulane (-23.5) (Noon ET, ESPN2)
No. 21 Arizona (-10.5) at Colorado (2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)
Baylor at No. 25 Kansas State (-21.5) (3 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
Miami at No. 4 Florida State (-14) (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)
No. 18 Utah at No. 5 Washington (-8.5) (3:30 p.m. ET, Fox)
No. 13 Tennessee (-1) at No. 14 Missouri (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
No. 15 Oklahoma State (-2.5) at UCF (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Rutgers at No. 22 Iowa (-1) (3:30 p.m. ET, BTN)
Stanford at No. 12 Oregon State (-21) (5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)
No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia (-11) (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)
West Virginia at No. 17 Oklahoma (-12.5) (7 p.m. ET, Fox)
Michigan State at No. 1 Ohio State (-31) (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC)
No. 7 Texas (-12) at TCU (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)
Florida at No. 19 LSU (-14.5) (7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network)
Duke at No. 24 North Carolina (-14) (8 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
USC at No. 6 Oregon (-15.5) (10:30 p.m. ET, Fox)
No. 3 Michigan (-4.5) at No. 10 Penn State
Michigan looks like the best of the three teams positioned atop the Big Ten East standings.
The Wolverines may be two spots beneath Ohio State in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but they have been more consistent in 2023, which should help them in the final three weeks of the regular season.
Jim Harbaugh has a quarterback he can trust in J.J. McCarthy, a rushing attack that is led by a veteran in Blake Corum and a defense that allow two double-digit point totals in nine games.
Michigan should cause Penn State some similar troubles that the Nittany Lions had against Ohio State.
Penn State failed to find an offensive rhythm behind sophomore quarterback Drew Allar and it gave up just enough big gains to the Ohio State offense for the Buckeyes to pull away.
Michigan can inflict the same offensive woes on Allar, who has yet to pass a massive test in his Penn State career.
The Wolverines have a veteran they can trust at quarterback in McCarthy, who needs a strong performance to vault himself into the Heisman Trophy favorite conversation.
On top of all of that, James Franklin is 3-16 against top 10 opponents as Penn State head coach and 1-6 versus a top 10 Michigan team.
Michigan has the more reliable victory blueprint and it should be trusted far more than Penn State with a bet on Saturday even with the game being played inside Beaver Stadium.
No. 18 Utah (+8.5) at No. 5 Washington
The Utah Utes are always the one team no one wants to face in the Pac-12.
Kyle Whittingham's team is playing up to its typical high level on defense once again this season and it already owns one big road win over the USC Trojans.
The Washington Huskies' defensive performance against USC and their last few opponents opens up concerns about their viability as a playoff contender.
Washington allowed 42 points to Caleb Williams and Co. last week, and it conceded over 30 points in three of its last four games.
The Huskies have not just been hurt by star quarterbacks, like Williams and Bo Nix. The Stanford Cardinal produced 33 points two weeks ago.
Stanford's showing against Washington should give Utah hope that it can challenge the Huskies, even without an elite quarterback.
Utah found its offensive stride in Week 10 against a respectable Arizona State Sun Devils defense. The 55-point showing should give Bryson Barnes and Co. plenty of confidence going into Seattle.
The Utes have four players with over 200 rushing yards. They can use their rushing attack to take time off the clock and limit Michael Penix Jr.'s possessions.
The Utah defense is more than capable of frustrating the Heisman Trophy favorite on a few occasions, and while the Utes may not win, they can absolutely hang within one touchdown if they stick to what they are good at.
