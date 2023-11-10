College Football Picks Week 11: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds ChangeNovember 10, 2023
College Football Picks Week 11: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change
The Kansas Jayhawks did not fall into the normal trap that college football programs get caught in every year.
Lance Leipold's team avoided a let down after its upset win over the Oklahoma Sooners and now it is lining up for a chance to play in the Big 12 Championship Game.
The Jayhawks enter Week 11 one game back of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys in third place in the Big 12.
Kansas should continue to put pressure on the top of the Big 12 with a win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at home.
The Jayhawks are undefeated at home and won all of those games by five points or more, which is a tremendous sign for spread bettors.
Some of the other Week 11 favorites need more convincing to bet, but even a team, like the Iowa Hawkeyes, should be trusted this weekend.
Texas Tech at No. 16 Kansas (-3.5)
For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.
Saturday, Noon ET, FS1
Kansas passed one of the biggest tests of its season by beating the Iowa State Cyclones one week after a headline-grabbing win over Oklahoma.
That should not surprise the observers of the program since Leipold has done such a fantastic job making the Jayhawks one of the most respected football programs in the Big 12.
Kansas can extend its winning streak to three games with a triumph over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Texas Tech struggled away from Lubbock this season. The Red Raiders are 1-3 on the road with the only win over the Baylor Bears, who are mired at the bottom of the Big 12 standings.
Texas Tech could not contain the run its most recent road loss to the BYU Cougars, and the same weakness should plague it in Lawrence.
The Jayhawks have run for 1,783 yards and have two running backs with over 500 yards on the ground and 17 touchdowns between them.
Kansas should dominate the interior battle to keep alive the chances of advancing to the Big 12 Championship Game.
Rutgers at No. 22 Iowa (-1)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN
Saturday's game in Iowa City looks like one of the most disgusting Week 11 clashes between of the over/under that is set beneath 30 points.
The short spread is the better focus for bettors since Iowa is solid at home.
Iowa will not move the ball with ease on offense, but as always, its defense can ruin an opponent's afternoon with a plethora of three-and-out drives.
The Hawkeyes held all but one of their opponents under 17 points and they have not conceded more than two touchdowns in a single game since the September 23 shutout loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Iowa's fourth-best scoring defense should slow down the Rutgers duo of Gavin Wimsatt and Kyle Monangai, who have 14 rushing touchdowns between them.
As long as Iowa slows the Rutgers rushing attack, it should have no problem squeezing out 10-13 points to win the game by a small margin.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.