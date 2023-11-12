Ranking the NBA's Best Prospects and Players On Two-Way Contracts

1 of 11

Brandon Dill/NBAE via Getty Images

The G League season is just underway. As prospects show out, this list may look different over the next few months.

For now, more NBA-proven talent will get the nod—players who have regular-season experience and are trying to make their way back to standard contracts (notably Joshua Primo and Skylar Mays, who will be converted shortly, H/T Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, respectively).

Intriguing prospects like GG Jackson II, drafted at No. 45 by the Memphis Grizzlies, must show their potential is reachable, and that will take some time at the G League level. Jackson was widely considered a first-round talent at South Carolina and may be one of the top upside two-way players. He and others like him (Amari Bailey, Emoni Bates, Colin Castleton, Keyontae Johnson, Jaylen Clark, etc.) will be left off the list.

Some returning players were high-impact in the G League last year but still haven't earned standard NBA contracts, like Jay Huff, Trevelin Queen, Isaiah Mobley, Lester Quinones, etc. Should they top this list as productive players in the G?