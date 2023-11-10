Michigan's J.J. McCarthy Signs NIL Contract with Tom Brady's Apparel Brand

Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy linked up with a Wolverines legend for his latest NIL deal.

Per Darren Rovell of Action Network, McCarthy has signed with Tom Brady's Brady Brand apparel line:

McCarthy's face is the first thing you see when visiting the Brady Brand website, as the company recently released a Michigan Athlete Series collection. Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, men's basketball forward Tarris Reed Jr. and men's ice hockey winger Rutger McGroarty were also featured in the slideshow.

McCarthy is in the midst of a stellar season for the No. 3 Wolverines, completing 75.7 percent of his passes for 2,134 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions.