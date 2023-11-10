X

CFB

    Michigan's J.J. McCarthy Signs NIL Contract with Tom Brady's Apparel Brand

    Doric SamNovember 10, 2023

    EAST LANSING, MI - OCTOBER 21: Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) reacts to a fourth down stop by his defense during a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines on October 21, 2023 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy linked up with a Wolverines legend for his latest NIL deal.

    Per Darren Rovell of Action Network, McCarthy has signed with Tom Brady's Brady Brand apparel line:

    Darren Rovell @darrenrovell

    Full Circle: <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a>'s Brady Brand has signed current Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy to an NIL deal. <a href="https://t.co/tuoU3tQ35R">pic.twitter.com/tuoU3tQ35R</a>

    McCarthy's face is the first thing you see when visiting the Brady Brand website, as the company recently released a Michigan Athlete Series collection. Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, men's basketball forward Tarris Reed Jr. and men's ice hockey winger Rutger McGroarty were also featured in the slideshow.

    McCarthy is in the midst of a stellar season for the No. 3 Wolverines, completing 75.7 percent of his passes for 2,134 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions.

    The junior signal-caller will look to lead Michigan to a 10-0 record when the team faces No. 10 Penn State (8-1) on Saturday.

