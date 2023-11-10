X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    NBA Fans Question Bucks as Giannis' 54 Not Enough vs. Pacers Without Damian Lillard

    Julia StumbaughNovember 10, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 09: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks attempts a shot while being guarded by Isaiah Jackson #22 of the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 09, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers.

    It wasn't enough.

    With Damian Lillard sidelined by a calf injury, the Milwaukee Bucks conceded a 126-124 loss despite one of the highest-scoring performances of Antetokounmpo's career.

    Antetokounmpo is now the first player in NBA history to lose despite recording 50 points, 10 rebounds and shooting over 75 percent from the field, per ESPN Stats & Info.

    Bucks fans started to worry early as their team fell into an 18-point deficit in first quarter.

    Joel Moran @joelvmoran

    Bucks getting cooked early-- I don't care if Dame isn't playing. If Giannis, Middleton, and Lopez are playing this should not be happening

    17 @Dame_Carrying

    "Dame shouldn't be the first option"<br>"Bucks defensive problems are because of Dame"<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/imleavingherewithsomething?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#imleavingherewithsomething</a> <a href="https://t.co/CMPB3m9Pb7">pic.twitter.com/CMPB3m9Pb7</a>

    @ClassyDameFan

    i was told the Bucks defensive problems were all caused by Dame LMAO

    ShwinnyPooh @shwinnypooh

    Bucks are so unathletic. Pacers are an awful matchup for them, especially with Dame sitting this one out.<br><br>Also have no idea what they're doing on offense. Giannis barely touched the ball to start the game.

    yourmomsfavorite @NBAtake08271966

    I get the Bucks don't have Dame out there but this is ridiculous <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MILvsIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MILvsIND</a>

    ✮Baah✮ @Mk_Baah

    pacers heard dame wasn't playing and started blitzing the bucks since the jump ball

    That was when Antetokounmpo took over.

    By halftime, the Bucks had cut the deficit to six, and Antetokounmpo already had 26 points.

    Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

    Giannis in his bag.<br><br>26 points in the first half. <a href="https://t.co/ptc5NSrvq3">pic.twitter.com/ptc5NSrvq3</a>

    Partway through the third quarter, Antetokounmpo hit the 40-point mark.

    The entire rest of the Bucks had combined for 39.

    Ryan Gutierrez @RGutie7

    Giannis is doing some crazy stuff tonight.

    NBA Fans Question Bucks as Giannis' 54 Not Enough vs. Pacers Without Damian Lillard
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Rocco @FtblRocco

    It's Giannis Antetokounmpo's world and we're all just living in it

    𝘾𝙡𝙚𝙗💰🦌 @BucksPlzWin_

    2021 Giannis is back 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/rJCeWT2CEe">pic.twitter.com/rJCeWT2CEe</a>

    Cody Banks @_DarneyW

    When Giannis is in this mode, there's nothing you can do

    Base Card Blues @BaseCardBlues

    It's been a while since I've seen someone dominate a game so completely as Giannis is tonight. Awesome to see.

    🐐 @gdabbp

    Giannis got more than half his team's points, he's wildin rn lol

    Jeremy Thomas @jeremythomas33

    Giannis just absolutely obliterating the Pacers right now. Sheesh.

    With 40 already on the scoresheet, Giannis took some time on the bench. Bucks fans immediately noticed the difference.

    Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

    Bucks were up, 81-77, when Giannis Antetokounmpo came out with 6:37 left in the third quarter.<br><br>Three quick shots from Payne and Beasley later and the Pacers have a 84-81 lead with 5:26 left in the third quarter.

    omo mustard @yungmustard23

    Giannis sat for 30 seconds and the Bucks went from up 4 to down 3 smh

    𝕂ashew "Jordan Love SZN" ➐ @KashwrapSupreme

    Giannis gets taken out and the Pacers immediately go on a 7-0 run<br><br>The defense looked so rushed and uncomfortable when the Pacers pushed the pace

    Jimbo @jimboxyzl

    Take Giannis out and the team looks like middle schoolers

    GiannisMuse 🦌 @GiannisMuse

    Giannis is our only offense lmao

    🦌 𝘚𝘸𝘰𝘰𝘴𝘩 🦌 @SwooshSzn

    They took Giannis out the game and now the game is tied again… <a href="https://t.co/lFp2XsX8dC">pic.twitter.com/lFp2XsX8dC</a>

    Doyin @doyinolayinka_

    giannis goes off and we turn into washington wizards 🤦🏾‍♂️

    Kunta Kinte 👑 @M__Olufade

    Giannis singlehandedly carrying the bucks team tonight, the load is too much mahn 🤦🏾‍♂️

    Antetokounmpo reached 50 points and 10 rebounds with 10 minutes still left to go in the fourth quarter.

    Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

    GOODNESS, GIANNIS.<br><br>54 AND COUNTING. <a href="https://t.co/3ZujWxBzLL">pic.twitter.com/3ZujWxBzLL</a>

    Draymond Green @Money23Green

    Crazy performance right now by Giannis ! He making these doubles look crazy

    ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ @FeelLikeDrew

    Giannis clears #15 in Denver, I'm sorry

    Anything Mahomes, Chiefs and J.Cole @MaskedHomes

    Giannis reminded you all who he is <br><br>He has been deferring to Dame a lot but when that man gets the ball in his hands. He is unstoppable on both ends

    𝔅𝔬𝔟𝔟𝔶'𝔰 𝔅𝔬𝔫𝔤™ @yelichfans

    Do you ever just look at Giannis Antetokounmpo and wonder if he's even real

    Overtime @overtime

    Giannis carrying the Bucks <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/D7QiJZclKW">pic.twitter.com/D7QiJZclKW</a>

    Despite the 50 ball, the Bucks couldn't hold onto the lead.

    Antetokounmpo turned over the ball multiple times in the final minute of the game, and the Bucks were unable to recover from a late Pacers lead.

    Antetokounmpo finished the game with 54 points, 12 rebounds and a 76 percent field goal percentage. He came one point shy of of matching his career-high single-game points total of 55, recorded against the Washington Wizards in January.

    The late collapse despite those totals led Bucks fans to wonder if this team can win without Lillard on the court.

    Bucks Lead @BucksLead

    what a waste <a href="https://t.co/4oqnpfGW7z">pic.twitter.com/4oqnpfGW7z</a>

    Alex @AFare5

    The Bucks are too reliant upon Dame and Giannis. The bench has played well but sheesh! Closing out games without Lillard looks bleak

    Eliot Sill @PackerForce

    Tough loss for the Bucks. Also underscores exactly why they brought in Damian Lillard. Giannis can't execute in crunch time off the dribble, and Khris still isn't the same. Need a captain who can take over late.

    Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop

    Bucks need Dame for these closing moments. Giannis can get you to the finish line with bully ball all day, but it's the perimeter shot makers who take you home in these moments.

    khris don't miss @BruhBucks

    It's all a part of the process<br><br>Giannis and the bucks can clearly see (in back to back games) why we traded for dame

    Allan @alwgstar

    Watch the Bucks and Pacers game, especially down the stretch. You'll see why Milwaukee traded for Dame. He can close. Takes the pressure off the rest of the players late in games. They missed that tonight.

    Brooke 🍄 @BrookeIzzle

    REALLY could have used Dame's level headedness at the end there lol. Oh well.

    Milwaukee falls to 5-3 on the season with the loss.

    The Bucks will hope Lillard returns from calf soreness soon, ideally before Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic.