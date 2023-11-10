NBA Fans Question Bucks as Giannis' 54 Not Enough vs. Pacers Without Damian Lillard

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers.

It wasn't enough.

With Damian Lillard sidelined by a calf injury, the Milwaukee Bucks conceded a 126-124 loss despite one of the highest-scoring performances of Antetokounmpo's career.

Antetokounmpo is now the first player in NBA history to lose despite recording 50 points, 10 rebounds and shooting over 75 percent from the field, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Bucks fans started to worry early as their team fell into an 18-point deficit in first quarter.

That was when Antetokounmpo took over.

By halftime, the Bucks had cut the deficit to six, and Antetokounmpo already had 26 points.

Partway through the third quarter, Antetokounmpo hit the 40-point mark.

The entire rest of the Bucks had combined for 39.

With 40 already on the scoresheet, Giannis took some time on the bench. Bucks fans immediately noticed the difference.

Antetokounmpo reached 50 points and 10 rebounds with 10 minutes still left to go in the fourth quarter.

Despite the 50 ball, the Bucks couldn't hold onto the lead.

Antetokounmpo turned over the ball multiple times in the final minute of the game, and the Bucks were unable to recover from a late Pacers lead.

Antetokounmpo finished the game with 54 points, 12 rebounds and a 76 percent field goal percentage. He came one point shy of of matching his career-high single-game points total of 55, recorded against the Washington Wizards in January.

The late collapse despite those totals led Bucks fans to wonder if this team can win without Lillard on the court.

Milwaukee falls to 5-3 on the season with the loss.