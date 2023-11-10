LSU's Jayden Daniels Expected to Play vs. Florida After Concussion, Brian Kelly Says

LSU's Jayden Daniels Expected to Play vs. Florida After Concussion, Brian Kelly SaysNovember 10, 2023
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
After suffering a concussion in last week's game against Alabama, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels apparently won't have to miss any time.
Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, LSU head coach Brian Kelly said Daniels is expected to pass concussion protocol and he's considered probable for this Saturday's game against Florida.
