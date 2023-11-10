X

    LSU's Jayden Daniels Expected to Play vs. Florida After Concussion, Brian Kelly Says

    Doric SamNovember 10, 2023

    TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 04: Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers is treated by training personnel after he was hit by the Alabama Crimson Tide during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. After an official review, the Crimson Tide were assessed a penalty for roughing the passer. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    After suffering a concussion in last week's game against Alabama, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels apparently won't have to miss any time.

    Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, LSU head coach Brian Kelly said Daniels is expected to pass concussion protocol and he's considered probable for this Saturday's game against Florida.

