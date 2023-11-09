MLB Trade Rumors: Cubs, Giants, Mariners Interested in Deal for Mets' Pete Alonso

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Pete Alonso was one of the few bright spots for the New York Mets this past season, but he's only under contract for one more year, making him a possible trade target for contending teams if the Mets can't agree with him on an extension.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported that the Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants "have been rumored as possible destinations if Alonso is traded."

Alonso's agent, Scott Boras, told reporters on Wednesday that he met with New York's president of baseball operations David Stearns to discuss a potential extension:

Bowden noted that Stearns is both "open to Alonso trade discussions and Alonso extension discussions."

MLB Network's Jon Morosi previously reported there was a 50-50 chance Alonso could be on the move in a trade:

Alonso, 28, was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2019 after setting career-highs in homers (53) and OPS (.941). The three-time All-Star hasn't quite hit those heights since and hit just .217 in 2023 with 151 strikeouts, though he blasted 46 homers and had 118 RBI, 92 runs and a .821 OPS.

Alonso isn't quite as all-or-nothing as a slugger like Kyle Schwarber (.197 batting average, 47 homers, 215 strikeouts in 2023), but he trended more in that direction than he had in previous years, putting up a career-worst .318 on-base percentage. For comparison, Schwarber's 126 walks helped him post a .343 on-base percentage this past season.

This isn't to compare the two, as Alonso is younger, less of a detriment as a fielder and sure to earn far more than the four-year, $79 million deal Schwarber signed with the Phillies ahead of the 2022 season.

But it is to note that the Mets may point to a Schwarber-type comp when judging Alonso's worth, making them unlikely to dramatically exceed—or go above at all—the contracts that other players at first base like Freddie Freeman ($27 million AAV) or Paul Goldschmidt ($26 million AAV) have signed.

That, in turn, might be enough for Alonso to decide that drumming up a market in free agency in a year from now might be his best bet. Which, in turn, could prompt the Mets to open up trade talks in earnest.