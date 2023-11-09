Trae Young, Dejounte Murray React to Hawks' Viral NBA In-Season Tournament Video

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray want NBA fans to know they had no part in the Atlanta Hawks' risqué in-season tournament promotional video.

Ahead of Atlanta's first in-season tournament game against the Detroit Pistons next week, the Hawks posted an advertisement on social media with the tagline, "Only Hawks Fans know where the real action is."

Young and Murray were quick to share their opinions on the viral video:

The Hawks are off to a 4-3 start this season thanks in part to some solid play from Young and Murray.

Young is averaging 21.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.4 assists in seven games while shooting 33.6 percent from the floor and 27.3 percent from deep.

Murray, meanwhile, is averaging 22.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists in seven games while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from deep.