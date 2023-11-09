Texas' Quinn Ewers to Start at QB vs. TCU After Shoulder Injury Recovery

Texas' Quinn Ewers to Start at QB vs. TCU After Shoulder Injury RecoveryNovember 9, 2023
Tim Warner/Getty Images
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is set to make his return to the field this weekend.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters Thursday that Ewers, who was not limited in practice, will start Saturday's game against TCU after recovering from a shoulder injury.
