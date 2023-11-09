X

CFB

    Texas' Quinn Ewers to Start at QB vs. TCU After Shoulder Injury Recovery

    Erin WalshNovember 9, 2023

    AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 30: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is set to make his return to the field this weekend.

    Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters Thursday that Ewers, who was not limited in practice, will start Saturday's game against TCU after recovering from a shoulder injury.

