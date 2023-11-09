X

    Bucks' Damian Lillard Explains Inspiration Behind 'Dame Certified' Sneaker, $90 Price

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 9, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 03: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against the New York Knicks in the first half during the NBA In-Season Tournament at Fiserv Forum on November 03, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard offered insight into how his Dame Certified sneaker line came about.

    The seven-time All-Star said Thursday he approached Adidas officials about crafting a shoe that could retail for less than his traditional Dame kicks. He proceeded to offer an endorsement of the Dame Certified 2.0s, saying he had them on when he dropped 34 points in a 120-118 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

    Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard

    I think the Certified 2s turned out great and no one that chooses these will feel like they settled or got left out. I wore em in last night's win and Marjon has worn em a bunch of times this season. <a href="https://t.co/geHBMiapXv">pic.twitter.com/geHBMiapXv</a>

    Lillard was only in his second season in the NBA when he signed an extension with Adidas that among league's biggest endorsement deals. The bet paid off spectacularly as he emerged as a marquee star.

    Lillard and Adidas are onto their eighth edition of his Dame sneaker along with the Dame Certifieds, which were first launched a little over a year ago. The 33-year-old said at the time that "it's always been my goal to keep my shoes reasonably priced," which the new shoe helped him achieve.

