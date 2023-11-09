Bucks' Damian Lillard Explains Inspiration Behind 'Dame Certified' Sneaker, $90 Price

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard offered insight into how his Dame Certified sneaker line came about.

The seven-time All-Star said Thursday he approached Adidas officials about crafting a shoe that could retail for less than his traditional Dame kicks. He proceeded to offer an endorsement of the Dame Certified 2.0s, saying he had them on when he dropped 34 points in a 120-118 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Lillard was only in his second season in the NBA when he signed an extension with Adidas that among league's biggest endorsement deals. The bet paid off spectacularly as he emerged as a marquee star.