The 8 Worst NBA Free Throw Shooters of the Last Decade

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Free throws are a generally routine part of basketball, but those shots are occasionally anything but easy.

Yes, for some players—Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, to name a few—it's basically a layup. On the other hand, a trip to the charity stripe can practically be a wish and a prayer.

Gone are the days of Hack-a-Shaq in the NBA, thankfully. Rule changes have minimized the use of that strategy. Still, several of the league's worst free-throw shooters in the last decade made a ton of trips to the line before 2016 because of their struggles and that loophole.