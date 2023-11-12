NFL Week 10 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's Schedule

NFL Week 10 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's ScheduleNovember 12, 2023
Week 10 of the NFL season has arrived, which means it's time to consider the best bets for Sunday's slate.
Following the Carolina Panthers' 16-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, all eyes will be on the biggest games of Sunday's action, which includes a matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts at 9:30 a.m. ET in Germany.
With the action kicking off early, here's a look at some of the best picks on Sunday's slate. (All lines/odds via DraftKings Sportsbook).
New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Under 43 Points (-112)
Fans in Germany will be hoping for a high-scoring matchup in Germany on Sunday, but with how both teams offenses have performed this season, it's highly unlikely that happens, hence the pick of under 43 points.
The New England offense, in particular, has been disgustingly bad this season under offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.
The Patriots are averaging 202.6 passing yards per game, 86.9 rushing yards per game and just 15 offensive points per game, which ranks second-to-last in the NFL. The only team that has been worse is the New York Giants, averaging 11.2 offensive points per game.
Quarterback Mac Jones has also shown no signs of improvement from the 2022 campaign. Through nine games, he has completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,861 yards and 10 touchdowns against nine interceptions.
Beyond Jones, the Patriots also have no real receiving threats. Wide receivers DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne are both sidelined with injuries, leaving the team with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Reagor out wide.
Thornton was even benched in a Week 9 loss to the Washington Commanders, so it's unclear how much he'll be used moving forward.
Additionally, the ground game with Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott has struggled because New England's offense line is one of the worst in the NFL and can't provide the blocking necessary for the running backs to be effective.
As for the Colts, they remain without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson due to a season-ending shoulder injury. Indianapolis has started Gardner Minshew in his place.
In five starts this season, Minshew has completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,356 yards and seven touchdowns against five interceptions, which isn't ideal.
Minshew also doesn't have many receiving options beyond Michael Pittman Jr. His other targets include Alec Pierce, Isaiah McKenzie and Juwann Winfree.
Running back Jonathan Taylor figures to have a strong game against New England, but he alone won't be able to handle the scoring load.
New Orleans Saints (-2.5) over Minnesota Vikings (-120)
The New Orleans Saints are coming off two straight wins and will be looking to keep the momentum going against a depleted Minnesota Vikings squad on Sunday.
The Vikings lost starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles, so the team acquired Josh Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals at the Oct. 31 trade deadline to replace him.
Dobbs was impressive in a 31-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, completing 20 of 30 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 66 yards and one score.
However, the 28-year-old isn't the most consistent quarterback, and he's going up against a New Orleans defense that is on the rise after forcing six turnovers over the past two weeks (four interceptions, two fumbles).
Through eight games in Arizona, Dobbs completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,569 yards and eight touchdowns against five interceptions, in addition to rushing for 258 yards and three scores.
Dobbs' pass-catching options will also be limited again on Sunday. Justin Jefferson remains sidelined with an injury, and K.J. Osborn and Jalen Nailor are also listed as questionable with ailments, leaving the team with rookie Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson as the best available.
Carr, meanwhile, has all of his pass catchers available in wide receivers Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, Rashid Shaheed and tight end Juwan Johnson. That said, the passing game should be in good standing against the Vikings.
If Dobbs is able to pull of the upset, it'll be one of the biggest surprises of the week.
San Francisco 49ers (-3) over Jacksonville Jaguars (-118)
The San Francisco 49ers are coming off their bye week to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, and after three straight losses, bettors should back the Niners to bounce back on Sunday.
49ers star wideout Deebo Samuel is expected to return to the lineup after missing the past couple of games with a shoulder injury, and offensive tackle Trent Williams, who is listed as questionable, is also expected to return from an ankle injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The potential return of both players gives the Niners a major boost on offense, but the team's defense also improved during the bye week with the addition of defensive end Chase Young in a trade with the Washington Commanders.
Young will now form one of the most formidable pass-rushing duos in the NFL alongside Nick Bosa, and they'll surely get their opportunities to get after Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday.
Like San Francisco, Jacksonville is also coming off its bye week, though it might not have been as beneficial to the franchise.
The Jaguars had won five straight games before their bye week, so it's possible the time off could kill their momentum against a tough 49ers team desperately seeking a win to re-establish their lead in the NFC West.
