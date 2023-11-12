NFL Week 10 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's Schedule

1 of 3

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Fans in Germany will be hoping for a high-scoring matchup in Germany on Sunday, but with how both teams offenses have performed this season, it's highly unlikely that happens, hence the pick of under 43 points.

The New England offense, in particular, has been disgustingly bad this season under offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

The Patriots are averaging 202.6 passing yards per game, 86.9 rushing yards per game and just 15 offensive points per game, which ranks second-to-last in the NFL. The only team that has been worse is the New York Giants, averaging 11.2 offensive points per game.

Quarterback Mac Jones has also shown no signs of improvement from the 2022 campaign. Through nine games, he has completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,861 yards and 10 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

Beyond Jones, the Patriots also have no real receiving threats. Wide receivers DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne are both sidelined with injuries, leaving the team with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Reagor out wide.

Thornton was even benched in a Week 9 loss to the Washington Commanders, so it's unclear how much he'll be used moving forward.

Additionally, the ground game with Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott has struggled because New England's offense line is one of the worst in the NFL and can't provide the blocking necessary for the running backs to be effective.

As for the Colts, they remain without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson due to a season-ending shoulder injury. Indianapolis has started Gardner Minshew in his place.

In five starts this season, Minshew has completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,356 yards and seven touchdowns against five interceptions, which isn't ideal.

Minshew also doesn't have many receiving options beyond Michael Pittman Jr. His other targets include Alec Pierce, Isaiah McKenzie and Juwann Winfree.