Bowl Projections 2023: CFP Predictions After Latest Playoff Rankings

Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Sugar Bowl (January 1): No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Oregon

Rose Bowl (January 1): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Florida State

The assumption going into Week 11 is that the Michigan-Ohio State winner, the SEC champion, the Pac-12 champion and Florida State will round out the playoff field.

Michigan looked like the better overall team than Ohio State through 10 weeks. The Buckeyes beat Penn State and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but they have struggled at times against weaker Big Ten teams.

The Wolverines have not played as tough of a schedule, but they have consistently blown out their league foes. Their defense could limit Penn State's offense in the same way that the Buckeyes' unit did so a few weeks ago.

Michigan will be favored in its matchup with Ohio State. The winner of that contest will be an overwhelming favorite over the Big Ten West champion in the Big Ten title game.

Florida State will be the favorite in all of its remaining contests, including a potential ACC Championship Game against the Louisville Cardinals.

FSU just needs to win out to confirm its spot in the top four. The Seminoles should move up from No. 4 to No. 3 after the Michigan-Ohio State game.

The Georgia Bulldogs must be viewed as the top team in the SEC until an opponent proves otherwise. UGA's toughest test left will come against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game.

The two-time reigning national champion still needs to get past the Ole Miss Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers, but so far, UGA proved to be in a class above its SEC challengers.

The Oregon Ducks got stronger after their three-point loss to the Washington Huskies. Oregon's defensive play will be the difference against Michael Penix Jr. in the most likely Pac-12 Championship Game matchup.