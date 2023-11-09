Seahawks' Pete Carroll Wants Expanded Replay Review: 'We Need to Get It Right'

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Pete Carroll wasn't initially a fan of replay review, but with the NFL continuing to use it more, the Seattle Seahawks head coach thinks the league should expand the use of replay so officials "get things right."

Carroll told reporters Wednesday, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio:

"As long as we're subject to the replay mode, I think they should get things right. I would've told you for years and years, I would rather put it on the officials to call the game and let's keep the game going. I liked it better when it was like that, but now that I've grown up and not kicking and screaming about it, I think we should use it. They're trying to help as much as they can, more than ever. I think they just keep expanding their effect because we need to get it right. We need to do things right and not have to live with issues. If they think that they could do it, if they could handle it and have enough crew to handle all the games and see it, that's a big statement for them to do every play. It would be in the best interest of getting things right. That's really what we'd like to do."

Carroll's comments come less than one month after Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay called for the NFL to expand replay review to include all calls within the final two minutes of all games:

While some around the NFL would like to see replay review expanded, members of the NFL's competition committee told Jarrett Bell of USA Today Sports that "they expect any effort for a proposal by Irsay to expand replay would essentially get stuck in the mud."

The process for rule change(s) begins in the offseason and the owners of 24 of the NFL's 32 teams must approve the change(s) for them to be implemented.

"There's always going to be a contingent pushing for it," a team executive and competition committee member told USA Today Sports. "One of the people I respect the most in the league, Bill Belichick, has pushed for it to be used in a limited fashion, and it didn't get far.

"It'll always be there," he added of the debate, "as long as we have replay."

The league has tried expanding replay review in recent seasons.

In 2019, the league allowed offensive and defensive pass interference to be reviewed on a trial basis. After one season, the rule was eliminated.

In March, NFL owners denied a proposal to make roughing the passer penalties reviewable this season.