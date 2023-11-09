Decisions the Knicks Should Already Regret from This Past Offseason

2 of 3

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

New York knows how volatile Julius Randle can be. He was an All-NBA performer two of the past three seasons, but in the one campaign sandwiched between them, he was a bricklaying mess of inefficiency (manifested as a 41.1/30.8/75.6 shooting slash).

That's what makes it curious that the Knicks didn't do more—or do anything, really—to give themselves an alternative in case Randle turned back into a pumpkin. In fact, they traded away his longtime backup, former lottery pick Obi Toppin, and never bothered to refill that role.

So, the Knicks don't really have any other options for when Randle doesn't have it going. And so far this season, he appears to have regressed into his least efficient form. Granted, early-season struggles are magnified by the size of the sample, but there are only so many ways to polish the statistical eyesore that is Randle's 29.9/25/67.5 slash line.