Bears' Justin Fields Doubtful vs. Panthers with Thumb Injury; Tyson Bagent to Start

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is doubtful for Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers with a thumb injury, the team announced Wednesday on its injury report.

With Fields expected to be sidelined, undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will get the start for the fourth straight week.

Fields dislocated his right thumb in a Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He landed on his right arm while being sacked by Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter on the team's first drive of the third quarter and was ruled out with a thumb injury shortly after.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since, missing a win over the Las Vegas Raiders and losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

Even when Fields was healthy this season, the Bears' offense was lackluster. Through six games, he completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns against six interceptions, in addition to rushing for 237 yards and one score.

Bagent, who played his college football at Division II Shepherd University, has also struggled in place of Fields. In three starts, he has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 614 yards and three touchdowns against five interceptions, in addition to rushing for 93 yards and one score.

Chicago's passing offense is averaging just 190.6 passing yards per game this season, which ranks 24th in the NFL. The Bears are also averaging just 20.9 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.