NBA Has Reportedly Discussed Making Draft 2-Day Event as Soon as 2024

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The next NBA draft may last two days instead of the traditional one.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the league discussed extending the draft an extra day during Wednesday's meeting with general managers. Charania explained the idea has picked up steam in part because "team executives believe they could better utilize more time for both first and second rounds."

The NBA may be looking to emulate the NFL's approach with its draft. The first round is a prime-time event on a Thursday, the second and third rounds are on Friday, and the fourth through seventh rounds are on Saturday.

There are far more picks to get through in the NFL draft, but the NBA could both give teams additional time with their draft picks and perhaps make the event more of a television-friendly spectacle that generates more headlines over the course of multiple days.

The biggest questions will still be which prospects are going in the lottery as potential franchise building blocks even if the second round takes place the next day.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Ron Holland from the G League Ignite as the No. 1 pick in his most recent 2024 mock draft. Alex Sarr of the Perth Wildcats, Matas Buzelis of the G League Ignite, Stephon Castle of Connecticut and Tyrese Proctor of Duke rounded out his top five.

The lack of college players in the top three would continue a pattern, as four of the top five selections from the 2023 draft were from teams outside of the college game.

Alabama's Brandon Miller, who went No. 2 overall to the Charlotte Hornets, was the only college player to be taken in the top five. He went after the San Antonio Spurs selected rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick.