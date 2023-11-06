2024 NBA Mock Draft: Full Predictions as College Basketball Tips Off

2024 NBA Mock Draft: Full Predictions as College Basketball Tips OffNovember 6, 2023
- There is a lot of anticipation and buzz on Connecticut's Stephon Castle, who's moved into our November top five while other prospects previously ranked higher haven't looked super convincing.
- Serbian point guard Nikola Topić makes a huge jump into the top 10 based on his start in the Adriatic League, which followed an MVP FIBA showing over the summer.
- Kentucky's Robert Dillingham theoretically made the biggest jump, going from off our 2024 board into the mid-first round following preseason play.
- Previously projected in the top 10, Kansas freshman Elmarko Jackson moves down into the 20s thanks to the limited role he's played early behind the Jayhawks' veteran guards.
- No word on Aaron Bradshaw's return to Kentucky has raised some concerns and lowered his projection, given the fear and history of big men with foot injuries.
- Bronny James remains stuck in our mid-second round until an update is given on his health and availability.
NBA scouts have already started making their rounds to practices, exhibitions and pro games overseas.
Even before college basketball tips off, first impressions are being made. And some offseason opinions may be changing with certain prospects showing noticeable improvement that was made behind closed doors over the past few months.
On the other hand, some prospects have appeared out of place early, and that's been reflected in this updated mock draft.
The draft order was based on FanDuel's win total projections
1. Washington Wizards: Ron Holland (G League Ignite, SF, 2005)
Stock: Steady
Previous mock draft position: No. 1
Ron Holland has validated our offseason No. 1 projection by leading the G League Ignite in scoring through its first five exhibitions.
His signature speed, explosiveness and quickness for transition, attacking downhill, finishing and defense were evident during two games versus the Perth Wildcats and three during the Intercontinental Cup in Singapore. But the flashes of self-creation and shot-making appeared earlier than expected. And though he's likely to go through stretches of cold shooting or inefficient one-on-one execution, Holland—who'll still be 18 years old by the 2024 draft—has looked competent enough with his off-the-dribble footwork, pull-up, floater and rhythm threes for scouts to buy gradual improvement moving forward.
While optimism over a high-level creator outcome isn't as high as teams typically want for a No. 1 pick, the increasing possibility mixed with a high floor gives Holland an edge in a draft without a Victor Wembanyama type.
2. Portland Trail Blazers: Alex Sarr (Perth Wildcats, PF/C, 2005)
Stock: Steady
Previous mock draft position: No. 2
Alex Sarr's scoring has come and gone early in the season, but he'll receive a pass for a raw offensive game. An outstanding defensive outlook is too much of a sure thing based on his 7'1" size, movement away from the hoop and athleticism around the basket for rim protection.
Sarr makes excellent vertical contests and has mostly avoided foul trouble in the NBL. But it's the flashes of shot-making (13 threes in 12 games), touch shots in the paint and occasional ball-handling that have created new possibilities for Sarr's offensive trajectory.
He isn't polished enough to deliver consistent execution or scoring production throughout the year. But for an 18-year-old in the NBL whose defense and finishing are highly translatable, sporadic glimpses of shooting, post play and driving should be enough to sell/entice scouts early in the 2024 draft.
3. Detroit Pistons: Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite, SG/SF, 2004)
Stock: Steady
Previous mock draft position: No. 3
Opinions sound mixed on Matas Buzelis after two games against the Perth Wildcats (and three DNPs in the Intercontinental Supercup due to an ankle injury). Still, even the less confident scouts acknowledge that his positional size and skill versatility should keep Buzelis in the top-five discussion throughout the season.
The combination of ball-handling, advanced shooting and athleticism around the rim makes it easy to picture an NBA fit.
He's sure to put together some of the most impressive predraft highlight film. Buzelis just has to avoid questions about his aggression/assertiveness and defensive toughness.
4. San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle (Connecticut, SG, Freshman)
Stock: Up
Previous mock draft position: No. 8
Stephon Castle's 6'6" positional size, three-level scoring and playmaking flashes should create an archetype that will look extra enticing in a draft lacking star power.
Between the freshman leading Connecticut with 16.7 points during its foreign tour and some new, early questions about other potential top picks, Castle is receiving a preseason bump into the top five.
Staying in this range will require some degree of consistent shooting. And though he plays at his own controlled pace, some scouts may see concerns about his quickness for a wing potential to easily separate.
Still, Castle's frame, shot-making and creation/passing skill clearly resemble an NBA 2-guard's or wing's. He'll have an ideal role operating as an initiator in a lineup surrounded by substantial talent.
5. Charlotte Hornets: Tyrese Proctor (Duke, PG, Sophomore)
Stock: Steady
Previous mock draft position: No. 6
While Tyrese Proctor didn't string together enough consistency to build a convincing 2023 lottery case, the flashes of creation, cerebral play and shot-making still point to obvious pro potential.
He should start the 2023-24 season with a different level of confidence compared to last November, considering how much more comfortable he looked closing the year than opening it. This already seemed evident during Duke's first exhibition, when he buried four three-pointers in the first five minutes.
The rise and success of less athletic guards like Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson and Josh Giddey has also made it easier for scouts to look past Proctor's lack of explosion, and instead value positional size, skill and IQ. But he still needs to deliver more frequent flashes of separating, consistent shooting and efficient finishing to go top 10.
6. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Rockets): Zaccharie Risacher (JL Bourg, SF, 2005)
Stock: Up
Previous mock draft position: No. 15
After an efficient U19 World Cup, Zaccharie Risacher is off to a booming start in France that includes seven double-digit scoring outputs in 12 games. He just went off on Wednesday, making five of six three-point attempts and contesting shots all game in a Eurocup win over Buducnost.
As long as the production and flashes remain relatively consistent, his combination of 6'8" size, offensive versatility and defensive tools will sway NBA teams to stay patient and bet on upside.
Scouts won't need to see a primary initiator if he continues to excel with spot-up shooting, off-screen scoring, slashing and play-finishing. While he still needs to raise the level of each skill—which may have some question what his core NBA strength will be—he's flashed promising ball-handling, shot-making and passing.
7. Utah Jazz: Justin Edwards (Kentucky, SF, Freshman)
Stock: Steady
Previous mock draft position: No. 4
Between GLOBL JAM, the Blue-White scrimmage and Kentucky's preseason opener, there has been enough early tape on Justin Edwards to come away with first impressions. Results have been mixed so far, though the ups outweigh the downs in October.
On the positive side, the 6'8" freshman has showcased his quick first step, athleticism and motor for finishing and putbacks. He's also delivered some comforting flashes of shot-making, including some pull-up jumpers off self-creation.
Selling scouts on more untapped off-the-dribble skill will be key for his draft stock. Offense running through DJ Wagner, Robert Dillingham and Antonio Reeves will also limit Edwards' on-ball reps and force him to play extensive stretches spotting up or cutting.
Regardless, he still figures to come off as a safe pick just based on his positional tools, bounce, defensive quickness and improving shooting.
8. Houston Rockets (via Nets): Isaiah Collier (USC, PG, Freshman)
Stock: Steady
Previous mock draft position: No. 6
With Boogie Ellis and potentially Bronny James, Isaiah Collier should be in a good spot to play to his strengths as a downhill driver and setup passer.
He'll convince scouts on his penetration scoring and playmaking based on his combination of ball-handling, positional strength and vision. Whether he emerges as a consensus top pick or a divisive prospect will come down to his shooting and turnovers.
Collier's jump shot looked better last year, though he doesn't elevate much on his threes, and his decision-making could use some fine-tuning. But at this stage in this particular draft, it's reasonable to think there could be lottery interest in a 6'5", 210-pound lead guard who possesses unteachable facilitating instincts and competent shot-making skill with set jumpers or runners.
9. San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors): Nikola Topić (Mega MIS, PG, 2005)
Stock: Up
Previous mock draft position: No. 16
After winning U18 Euro Championship MVP and leading Serbia to gold, Nikola Topić has started the Adriatic League season averaging 19.4 points and 7.8 assists through five games.
Regardless of setting, the 6'6", 18-year-old point guard continues to get to his spots, finish and set up teammates, even without standout athleticism or shooting skill. Topić might not ace every scout's eye test, but it's becoming difficult to argue with his success, whether he's using unteachable timing of moves, body control in the lane or vision.
Topić has also always shot well from the free-throw line, and despite starting the year 4-of-20 from three, he hit 36.9 percent of his attempts in 37 games last year.
Chicago Bulls: Donovan Clingan (Connecticut, C, Sophomore)
Stock: Steady
Previous mock draft position: No. 11
Donovan Clingan's archetype isn't traditionally associated with upside. But NBA teams are still showing interest and seeing results in older-school finishers and shot-blockers like Walker Kessler, Mark Williams and Dereck Lively II.
Assuming he'll be fully recovered from an offseason foot injury, Clingan should be looking at a full-time, featured role after producing per-40 minutes numbers of 21.1 points, 17.1 rebounds and 5.5 blocks off the bench last season.
He possesses a unique mix of size, strength (7'2", 280 lbs), mobility, soft hands and reaction time for scoring through contact, putting back misses and quickly positioning himself to contest shots at the basket.
Not every team will be a suitor, however, given his lack of versatility and that many lottery organizations are already set at center.
Nos. 11-20
11. Orlando Magic: Izan Almansa (G League Ignite, PF, 2005)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 12)
First impressions on Almansa with Ignite were mixed, though tape on the 18-year-old includes three FIBA tournaments and a season with Overtime Elite. While questionable shooting and ball-handling may point to a lower ceiling, there should be a perceived high floor tied to his consistent off-ball production using tools and instincts for play-finishing rolls, cuts, putbacks and fast breaks. He'll move up higher if the threes and face-up moves start to occur more frequently.
12. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor, SG, Freshman)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 9)
Baylor adding veteran guard transfers could limit Walter's role and ability to fully showcase his three-level scoring. Still, potential in his NBA frame, shot-making and defensive tools should still be easy to detect. How far he's able to move up boards will come down to his shooting consistency and the frequency he's able to demonstrate self-creation.
13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aday Mara (UCLA, C, Freshman)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 13)
Mara should instantly operate as a featured option with 7'3" size and skill that college defenders aren't used to matching up against. UCLA can bank on instant easy baskets, low-post buckets and shot-blocking. Flashes of touch and slick passing will have scouts salivating, though a lack of defensive switchability and lateral foot speed may also have them second-guessing Mara's NBA fit/upside.
14. Minnesota Timberwolves: DJ Wagner (Kentucky, PG/SG, Freshman)
Stock: Down (previously No. 10)
Wagner has stood out during exhibition play with his ability to score in the lane using touch and short jumpers. We're anticipating some questions about his longer-range pull-up and ability to run point full-time, which will ding his stock. Wagner still seems poised to earn NBA fans for his ability to create advantages with dribble moves, score from three levels and play-make off ball screens.
15. Indiana Pacers: Kyle Filipowski (Duke, PF/C, Sophomore)
Stock: Up (previously No. 18)
The first looks at Filipowski have come during Duke scrimmages, and he demonstrated the type of decisiveness with his threes, movement and passing scouts would want in a returning prospect. He would have drawn first-round interest had he declared last season. But he's an obvious candidate to raise his stock in 2023-24 with more dominant two-point scoring, extra off-the-dribble flashes and consistent shooting.
16. Atlanta Hawks: Robert Dillingham (Kentucky, PG/SG, Freshman)
Stock: Up (previously unranked)
Despite the lack of importance of one scrimmage and exhibition games, Dillingham looked different during his 40-point Blue-White game and 16-point debut against Georgetown College. Appearing stronger with improved shooting mechanics, he got to spots easily, finished after contact and buried jumpers with convincing confidence. If Dillingham measures 6'3" like Kentucky's listing, and he continues to dazzle with ball-handling creativity, pull-ups and step-backs, only team-killing inefficiency will scare scouts away. Showing he can frequently use the dribble to set up teammates will give him an even bigger boost up boards.
17. Miami Heat: Baba Miller (Florida State, SF, Sophomore)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 17)
A strong U19 World Cup helped restore confidence in Miller after a quiet freshman season. It also made it easier to buy last year's 16-game suspension as an excuse for starting slow. There is an obvious draw to his 6'11" size and wing skills, and the fact that he shot 76.2 percent at the rim last year was encouraging. Improving his three-ball and off-the-dribble execution will help scouts take Miller more seriously.
18. Atlanta Hawks (via Kings): Cody Williams (Colorado, SF, Freshman)
Stock: Up (previously No. 28)
Though not as polished as other freshman wings, Williams possesses positional 6'8" size, a face-up skill set and defensive potential that will keep scouts' patient. While he isn't likely to consistently score off self-creation or shoot a high percentage from three, Williams is a project with the archetype and upside who'll be able to sell scouts with flashes (of drives, shot-making, finishes and defense) over production. Expected to play regular minutes in a veteran lineup, the freshman should be in a favorable spot to receive consistent opportunities without too heavy of a workload.
19. New York Knicks: Bobi Klintman (Cairns Taipans, SF/PF, 2003)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 22)
Moving from Wake Forest to the NBL, Klintman has received a usage spike that's allowed him to showcase more versatility. His execution has been uneven early, but scouts figure to put more stock into his skill set and the archetype/fit it potentially creates. At 6'8", he's proved to be a comfortable three-point shooter and above-the-rim finisher dating back to last season, but he's starting to show more off-the-dribble offense and passing with the Taipans.
20. New York Knicks (via Mavs): Riley Kugel (Florida, SG, Sophomore)
Stock: Up (previously No. 31)
Kugel earned a spot on NBA watch lists last February and March, and that same three-level scorer for a full 2023-24 season should be a consensus first-round pick. Despite offering minimal playmaking, the eye test easily approves of his 6'5", 207-pound size, self-creation and shooting versatility for an NBA 2-guard.
Nos. 21-30
21. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers): Elmarko Jackson (Kansas, PG/SG, Freshman)
Stock: Down (previously No. 7)
The biggest challenge for Jackson may be finding a consistent role or opportunity to create behind guards Dajuan Harris Jr. and Kevin McCullar. There were few chances for him in Kansas' two exhibitions. Still, the season should be long enough for Jackson to get the reps needed to showcase his speed with the ball, creativity and shot-making. Jackson also made strides last year with his passing, but it may be tough for him to receive the necessary number of on-ball possessions initiating offense to build a convincing 2024 draft case as a primary point guard.
22. Oklahoma City Thunder: Kel'el Ware (Indiana, C, Sophomore)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 20)
Expectations are high for Ware, whose finishing, rim protection and touch have had scouts' attention for years. NBA potential is obvious. His margin for error will be smaller this year after transferring and struggling to earn minutes at Oregon. Consistent impact will be the key to Ware's draft stock, which will spike into the lottery range if he's dominant defensively and a more reliable shooting threat.
23. Portland Trail Blazers (via Warriors): Tristan da Silva (Colorado, SF/PF, Senior)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 26)
Da Silva will offer NBA teams a coveted mix of 6'9", 220-pound size and shooting versatility to offset concerns over his athletic limitations. He'll draw interest with fit over upside, and a solid Colorado roster that should win games will help shine more light on the senior's high skill level and impact.
24. Philadelphia 76ers: Adem Bona (UCLA, C, Sophomore)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 25)
We aren't likely to learn anything new about Bona this year, but after a second season cutting down on fouls and ideally making more free throws, he should be more prepared for NBA minutes by 2024-25. Teams will know exactly what they're getting (and what they're not) with his outstanding physical tools, athleticism and motor for finishing, offensive rebounding and rim protection.
25. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jared McCain (Duke, SG, Freshman)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 21)
McCain's signature shooting should give him an edge in the rotation over fellow freshman Caleb Foster. A lack of wing size (6'3") and blow-by burst for a point guard may make it difficult for scouts to picture upside. But he should demonstrate enough ball-handling wiggle, shot-making and IQ for teams to see an interchangeable combo scorer.
26. Phoenix Suns: Omaha Biliew (Iowa State, SF/PF, Freshman)
Stock: Steady (previously unranked)
At 6'8", 225 pounds, Biliew's frame pops first, though it's the flashes of spot-up threes, pull-ups and drives that create first-round potential. He's still on the raw side offensively, but Biliew is in a good spot at Iowa State, where he'll play to his strengths off the ball alongside the Cyclones' trio of new guards.
27. Indiana Pacers (via Clippers): Tidjane Salaun (Cholet, SF/PF, 2005)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 23)
Salaun's highlight reel of athletic play-finishing, shot-making and defensive playmaking will continue to generate conversation and visions of upside. He's already had three games where he's missed every field goal attempted, however, and his raw offense and projected inconsistency may create a boom-or-bust label.
28. New Orleans Pelicans (via Bucks): Mackenzie Mgbako (Indiana, SF/PF, Freshman)
Stock: Down (previously No. 14)
First impressions on Mgbako (from Indiana's exhibition) were mixed, as the freshman showed promising shot-making and athletic limitations. His combination of 6'8" size and shooting remains appealing. Questions over his ability to beat wings and defend them will raise the most concerns over his NBA outlook.
29. Denver Nuggets: Trevon Brazile (Arkansas, PF/C, Sophomore)
Stock: Up (previously No. 34)
Roughly 11 months after tearing an ACL, Brazile returned to Arkansas' lineup to score 15 points against Purdue in a charity exhibition. All eyes will be on his explosiveness following the injury, but he appeared on his way toward drawing interest in the 2023 draft with his outrageous leaping for finishing, improving three-point shot and brief flashes of spot-up drives.
30. Boston Celtics: Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina, PG, Freshman)
Stock: Steady
Cadeau's signature passing was on display during North Carolina's first exhibition. And it is one skill scouts feel will translate. The burst he showed off hesitations and drives opened more eyes. Whether he's a one-and-done first-rounder may ultimately come down to his jump-shooting percentages and role with RJ Davis, who could be in line for sky-high usage.
Nos. 31-45
31. Detroit Pistons (via Wizards): Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky, C, Freshman)
Stock: Down (previously No. 24)
A full-strength Bradshaw has always been intriguing because of his 7'1" size, expanding shot-making skill and shot-blocking. Kentucky still expects to see him return from a foot injury, but his lack of a timetable to return is becoming concerning. While there will now be extra attention paid to his predraft medicals, a late start could also affect his rhythm and role.
32. Milwaukee Bucks (via Blazers): Judah Mintz (Syracuse, PG/SG, Sophomore)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 29)
NBA feedback for Mintz was well-known, as the high-energy, two-way playmaker must show improvement to his low-volume 30.3 percent three-point shooting. Otherwise, he should remain on draft radars with his rim pressure, mid-range shot-making, pick-and-roll passing and defensive activity.
33. New York Knicks (via Pistons): Zvonimir Ivišić (Kentucky, C, Freshman)
Stock: Up (previously No. 46)
Ivišić was finally able to enroll at Kentucky, which was a new development since last month's mock draft update. The NCAA hasn't cleared him yet, and he didn't suit up for Kentucky's blue-white scrimmage or exhibition game. Signs still point to Ivišić eventually joining the lineup and playing a needed role with Aaron Bradshaw out.
While it's likely to become evident that the 20-year-old remains raw and vulnerable physically, his skill level to handle in the open floor and shoot threes at 7'2"—as well as finish above the rim and block shots— could turn Ivišić into one of the most discussed prospects of the 2024 draft cycle. With lottery upside and the possibility teams detect a hit-or-miss project, Ivišić's draft range feels extremely wide.
34. San Antonio Spurs: Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois, SG/SF, Senior)
Stock: Up (previously unranked)
Shannon's 6'6" frame, speed and athleticism, improving shot-making and defensive quickness will keep scouts from giving up on him. His high volume of points can be persuasive, and he already delivered one of those showtime performances with 28 points and five threes in an exhibition win over Kansas. Consistency and more creativity will be the keys to Shannon climbing back up draft boards.
35. Portland Trail Blazers (via Hornets): Scotty Middleton (Ohio State, SF, Freshman)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 27)
High school teammate of projected top-five pick Matas Buzelis, Middleton has stood out from an NBA standpoint with 6'7" size, clean shooting and a promising defensive projection. The arrival of transfer Jamison Battle could cut into the freshman's shots and chances of building a one-and-done case, but evaluators should still be able to identify a real three-and-D prospect.
36. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Rockets): Melvin Ajinca (Saint-Quentin, SG/SF, 2004)
Stock: Down (previously No. 19)
A breakout U19 World Cup earned Ajinca a spot on preseason draft lists. The 6'7" 19-year-old has made strong impressions with his shot-making and physical driving. He just hasn't played a big role for Saint-Quentin in LNB Pro A lately, and a lack of shots may also highlight some creation limitations.
37. New York Knicks (via Jazz): Berke Buyuktuncel (UCLA, SF, Freshman)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 33)
Buyuktuncel's play at the World Cup and European Championships suggests he's prepared to play regular minutes for UCLA. As a wing, he should easily stand out to scouts with his 6'9" size, shooting range, passing IQ and the ability to attack closeouts and finish on the move.
Questions about his three-point consistency and athleticism may keep Buyuktuncel in the second-round discussion, but his positional tools and skill versatility are bound to catch scouts' attention.
38. Houston Rockets (via Nets): Nikola Đurišić (Mega MIS, SG/SF, 2004)
Stock: Up (previously No. 57)
Alongside breakout point guard Nikola Topic, Đurišić is having the type of bounce-back season that could revive NBA interest. His 6'8" size, ball-handling and playmaking was always intriguing, but he's shooting 42.9 percent from three early, showing off the type of shooting that teams were expecting to see last year when he started the 2022-23 season viewed as a potential first-round pick.
39. Los Angeles Clippers (via Raptors): Harrison Ingram (North Carolina, SF/PF, Junior)
Stock: Up (previously unranked)
Ingram's shot looked noticeably more comfortable during North Carolina's first exhibition game, an encouraging sign for an otherwise versatile prospect who struggled to improve his shooting at Stanford. Now surrounded by substantial talent, the 6'7", 235-pound junior finds himself in a good spot to see high-percentage looks and showcase his unique mix of size, strength, ball-handling and passing.
40. Boston Celtics (via Bulls): Reece Beekman (Virginia, PG, Senior)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 32)
One more year of shooting improvement should be enough for NBA teams to get serious about Beekman. Scouts acknowledge his impact on the college game, while his passing IQ and defensive pressure remain attractive for the next level. But to offer enough offensively, scouts will want to see more than 1.0 three-point makes per 40 minutes from the 22-year-old.
41. Orlando Magic: Trey Alexander (Creighton, SG, Junior)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 42)
Despite putting together one of the most impressive shooting profiles among 2023 draft prospects, Alexander still wasn't able to secure any first-round interest. More creation and playmaking this season will be key in getting scouts to look past his limited tools and athletic ability.
42. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Grizzlies): Terrance Arceneaux (Houston, SG/SF, Sophomore)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 37)
Despite Arceneaux's 3.7 points per game and 25.0 percent shooting from deep, the eye test on his stroke and defensive instincts create a potential three-and-D archetype that has scouts' attention. An expected dramatic spike in usage should help Arceneaux build more rhythm/confidence in his shot, which looked better than last season's numbers suggest.
43. New Orleans Pelicans: Bronny James (USC, SG, Freshman)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 35)
Though James' availability and future role remain unclear, high school tape showing projectable shooting and passing/defensive IQ should be enough to draw second-round interest if his predraft medical reports are clean. He'll have a chance to move into the first-round mix by playing regular minutes, knocking down threes, capitalizing as a finisher and making good decisions, although questions about his creation will keep any draft buzz in check this year.
44. Denver Nuggets (via Timberwolves): Kobe Johnson (USC, SG/SF, Junior)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 36)
Johnson makes his mark as a two-way playmaker with his passing and defensive instincts. But he showed promising improvement last year as a shooter, and the early tape from USC's trip to Europe suggests he's ready to make another jump offensively, which should earn him a spot on draft boards.
45. Indiana Pacers: Oso Ighodaro (Marquette, C, Senior)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 38)
Ighodaro checks a unique set of boxes with his signature passing, defensive versatility and his 75.3 percent finishing rate at the rim. Despite lacking translatable scoring skills, he's poised to be an high-impact player for one of the nation's best teams, and scouts could potentially see an attractive out-of-the-box role-playing big.
Nos. 46-60
46. Portland Trail Blazers (Via Hawks): Mark Mitchell (Duke, SF/PF, Sophomore)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 41)
A more reliable jump shot would significantly change projections and NBA evaluations on Mitchell. At 6'9", his ability to slash from the perimeter, score with physicality and defend multiple positions remains attractive. Adding to his range would create an easier offensive fit and enhance a capable off-the-dribble attack.
47. Miami Heat: Kevin McCullar Jr. (Kansas, SG, Senior)
Stock: Up (previously unranked)
McCullar's shot has looked extra confident in preseason and exhibitions, a key development for the 6'7" guard who rebounds, passes and defends. He turns 23 years old before the draft, which will make it difficult for him to move too far up boards. But if his shooting has finally turned a corner, teams should deem him draftable and potentially NBA-ready given his well-rounded game and maturity.
48. Sacramento Kings: TJ Bamba (Villanova, SG/SF, Senior)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 45)
Bamba's scoring versatility didn't generate much draft buzz at Washington State, but it should feel more impactful/noticeable now with a talented Villanova team that's likely NCAA-tournament bound. At 6'5" and 215 pounds, he has a strong, NBA 2-guard frame and footwork for self-creation, plus a 43.1 percent catch-and-shoot game to play off the ball.
49. Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks): Tyler Kolek (Marquette, PG, Senior)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 40)
At some point of the second round, NBA teams could look past Kolek's physical/athletic limitations and instead buy his advanced pick-and-roll play and spot-up shooting. Scouts could start to picture a backup point guard who's valued for the ability to generate ball-screen offense and make shots.
50. Boston Celtics (via Mavericks): Dalton Knecht (Tennessee, SF, Senior)
Stock: Up (previously unranked)
Knecht's 20.2 points per game flew under the national radar at Northern Colorado, but scouts should take the 6'6" wing's shot-making and play-finishing more seriously at Tennessee. His ability to catch-and-shoot, cut and finish above the rim could be deemed translatable for an off-ball scoring role in the NBA.
51. San Antonio Spurs (via Lakers): Tyler Smith (G League Ignite, PF, 2004)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 39)
Smith's early highlights and lowlights show a big man with a promising shooting stroke, NBA tools and inconsistent touch and offensive execution. He's done enough early to draw scouts' attention, but his shot will have to be deemed legitimate for him to crack the top 45 of the draft.
52. Indiana Pacers (via Thunder): Coleman Hawkins (Illinois, PF, Senior)
Stock: Steady (previously unranked)
Hawkins' tools and skill set should fit in the NBA, but a lot will be riding on his jump shot. He shot 28.0 percent on 4.0 three-point attempts per game last year, which wasn't enough to sway scouts. With excellent passing IQ and defensive movement, Hawkins could unlock a coveted type of versatility by improving his shooting consistency.
53. Houston Rockets (via Warriors): Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida, PG, Junior)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 43)
Clayton's shot-making and two-way playmaking have been mostly overlooked due to his 6'2" size, athletic limitations and the competition he faced at Iona. Scouts should take his production more seriously this year in the SEC assuming he continues to efficiently drill pull-ups, create for teammates and force turnovers on defense.
54. Philadelphia 76ers: Forfeited
55. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pacers): Bryce Hopkins (Providence, SF, Junior)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 49)
At 6'7" and 220 pounds, Hopkins packs an unteachable combination of positional strength and scoring instincts. Selling NBA teams will require more three-point shooting, though he clearly has shot-making skill, and Hopkins figures to attempt more threes under new head coach Kim English.
56. Washington Wizards (via Suns): Trentyn Flowers (Adelaide 36ers, SG/SF, 2005)
Stock: Up (previously unranked)
The on-ball reps haven't gone smoothly for Flowers, but his combination of 6'8" size, athleticism and spot-up shooting (8-of-19 3PT) will keep scouts visiting him in Australia. The choice to back out of a commitment to Louisville and join the NBL suggests his eyes are on the draft. While it's difficult to buy his creation translating or his decision-making as anywhere close to NBA-ready, it wouldn't be surprising to see a team take a chance on a high-flying, teenage shot-maker.
57. Los Angeles Lakers (via Clippers): DaRon Holmes II (Dayton, C, Junior)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 59)
Scouts want to see Holmes make or shoot more threes, which may be counterproductive for Dayton's team success given how overwhelming he is around the basket. The NBA tools for finishing, rebounding and shot-blocking are there—scouts just haven't seen enough yet.
58. Indiana Pacers (via Bucks): Ajay Mitchell (Santa Barbara, PG, Junior)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 56)
An improved three-point shot should lead to NBA interest in Mitchell, whose 6'5" size, creativity, shiftiness, touch and live-dribble passing have separated him from most mid-major guards.
59. Phoenix Suns (via Nuggets): Forfeited
60. Charlotte Hornets (via Celtics): Zach Edey (Purdue, C, Junior)
Stock: Steady (previously No. 54)
Some team late in the draft figures to take a chance on the country's most dominant player. It's just going to take a specific roster that will value Edey's enormous 7'4" size for finishing, low-post scoring, offensive rebounding and defensive space-eating.
Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports and Sports Reference.