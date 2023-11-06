2024 NBA Mock Draft: Full Predictions as College Basketball Tips Off

14 of 14

46. Portland Trail Blazers (Via Hawks): Mark Mitchell (Duke, SF/PF, Sophomore)

Stock: Steady (previously No. 41)

A more reliable jump shot would significantly change projections and NBA evaluations on Mitchell. At 6'9", his ability to slash from the perimeter, score with physicality and defend multiple positions remains attractive. Adding to his range would create an easier offensive fit and enhance a capable off-the-dribble attack.

47. Miami Heat: Kevin McCullar Jr. (Kansas, SG, Senior)

Stock: Up (previously unranked)

McCullar's shot has looked extra confident in preseason and exhibitions, a key development for the 6'7" guard who rebounds, passes and defends. He turns 23 years old before the draft, which will make it difficult for him to move too far up boards. But if his shooting has finally turned a corner, teams should deem him draftable and potentially NBA-ready given his well-rounded game and maturity.

48. Sacramento Kings: TJ Bamba (Villanova, SG/SF, Senior)

Stock: Steady (previously No. 45)

Bamba's scoring versatility didn't generate much draft buzz at Washington State, but it should feel more impactful/noticeable now with a talented Villanova team that's likely NCAA-tournament bound. At 6'5" and 215 pounds, he has a strong, NBA 2-guard frame and footwork for self-creation, plus a 43.1 percent catch-and-shoot game to play off the ball.

49. Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks): Tyler Kolek (Marquette, PG, Senior)

Stock: Steady (previously No. 40)

At some point of the second round, NBA teams could look past Kolek's physical/athletic limitations and instead buy his advanced pick-and-roll play and spot-up shooting. Scouts could start to picture a backup point guard who's valued for the ability to generate ball-screen offense and make shots.

50. Boston Celtics (via Mavericks): Dalton Knecht (Tennessee, SF, Senior)

Stock: Up (previously unranked)

Knecht's 20.2 points per game flew under the national radar at Northern Colorado, but scouts should take the 6'6" wing's shot-making and play-finishing more seriously at Tennessee. His ability to catch-and-shoot, cut and finish above the rim could be deemed translatable for an off-ball scoring role in the NBA.

51. San Antonio Spurs (via Lakers): Tyler Smith (G League Ignite, PF, 2004)

Stock: Steady (previously No. 39)

Smith's early highlights and lowlights show a big man with a promising shooting stroke, NBA tools and inconsistent touch and offensive execution. He's done enough early to draw scouts' attention, but his shot will have to be deemed legitimate for him to crack the top 45 of the draft.

52. Indiana Pacers (via Thunder): Coleman Hawkins (Illinois, PF, Senior)

Stock: Steady (previously unranked)

Hawkins' tools and skill set should fit in the NBA, but a lot will be riding on his jump shot. He shot 28.0 percent on 4.0 three-point attempts per game last year, which wasn't enough to sway scouts. With excellent passing IQ and defensive movement, Hawkins could unlock a coveted type of versatility by improving his shooting consistency.

53. Houston Rockets (via Warriors): Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida, PG, Junior)

Stock: Steady (previously No. 43)

Clayton's shot-making and two-way playmaking have been mostly overlooked due to his 6'2" size, athletic limitations and the competition he faced at Iona. Scouts should take his production more seriously this year in the SEC assuming he continues to efficiently drill pull-ups, create for teammates and force turnovers on defense.

54. Philadelphia 76ers: Forfeited

55. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pacers): Bryce Hopkins (Providence, SF, Junior)

Stock: Steady (previously No. 49)

At 6'7" and 220 pounds, Hopkins packs an unteachable combination of positional strength and scoring instincts. Selling NBA teams will require more three-point shooting, though he clearly has shot-making skill, and Hopkins figures to attempt more threes under new head coach Kim English.

56. Washington Wizards (via Suns): Trentyn Flowers (Adelaide 36ers, SG/SF, 2005)

Stock: Up (previously unranked)

The on-ball reps haven't gone smoothly for Flowers, but his combination of 6'8" size, athleticism and spot-up shooting (8-of-19 3PT) will keep scouts visiting him in Australia. The choice to back out of a commitment to Louisville and join the NBL suggests his eyes are on the draft. While it's difficult to buy his creation translating or his decision-making as anywhere close to NBA-ready, it wouldn't be surprising to see a team take a chance on a high-flying, teenage shot-maker.

57. Los Angeles Lakers (via Clippers): DaRon Holmes II (Dayton, C, Junior)

Stock: Steady (previously No. 59)

Scouts want to see Holmes make or shoot more threes, which may be counterproductive for Dayton's team success given how overwhelming he is around the basket. The NBA tools for finishing, rebounding and shot-blocking are there—scouts just haven't seen enough yet.

58. Indiana Pacers (via Bucks): Ajay Mitchell (Santa Barbara, PG, Junior)

Stock: Steady (previously No. 56)

An improved three-point shot should lead to NBA interest in Mitchell, whose 6'5" size, creativity, shiftiness, touch and live-dribble passing have separated him from most mid-major guards.

59. Phoenix Suns (via Nuggets): Forfeited

60. Charlotte Hornets (via Celtics): Zach Edey (Purdue, C, Junior)

Stock: Steady (previously No. 54)

Some team late in the draft figures to take a chance on the country's most dominant player. It's just going to take a specific roster that will value Edey's enormous 7'4" size for finishing, low-post scoring, offensive rebounding and defensive space-eating.