Deion Sanders, Colorado To Get New $15M Video Board at Folsom Field for 2024 Season

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Colorado announced Wednesday it plans to install a new video board at Folsom Field that will be in place when the 2024 season kicks off.

Athletic director Rick George said this is a necessary upgrade as the program looks to continue building positive momentum ahead of its return to the Big 12.

The project will cost around $15 million, and when it's finished, the new board will be 98 feet wider than its current length (32 feet).

This comes as Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has brought a level of attention to the team that might be unprecedented. Even during the height of the Bill McCartney era, Colorado wasn't enjoying this kind of mainstream popularity. And while the Buffaloes have lost five of their last six games, a 4-5 record is already a big improvement on their 1-11 finish in 2022.

Sanders isn't going to deliver a national title this year or probably next season, either. He's nonetheless laying a solid foundation.