Travis Kelce Rips Taunting Penalty on Josh Allen vs. Bengals: 'So F--king Wack'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Fans and analysts weren't the only ones annoyed by the taunting penalty called against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment (starts at 1:34:30 mark), Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce called the penalty "so f--king wack."

"Who is struggling right now, is my guy Josh Allen," Kelce said. "And he was struggling with this taunting penalty. Man, it's f--ked up, man. You can't point at a guy? ... This is so f--king wack."

The play occurred on Buffalo's first offensive possession of the game. On 1st-and-goal from the Bengals' two-yard line, Allen scrambled, pump-faked to stop Cincinnati safety Nick Scott from getting to him and pointed at Scott as he ran into the end zone for a touchdown.

Even though the officials allowed the touchdown to stand, Allen was called for taunting and the ensuing kickoff was pushed back 15 yards.

Allen seemed more upset by an intentional grounding call near the end of the second quarter than the taunting penalty. Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis appeared to run a wrong route when Allen threw the ball deep down the sideline.

The officials got together for a few moments after the play before throwing a flag. The penalty pushed the Bills out of field goal range, keeping the score 21-7 going into halftime.

"I've never seen that call in my life," Allen told reporters after the game about the intentional grounding call.

The official NFL rulebook says intentional grounding is if the passer is "facing an imminent loss of yardage because of pressure from the defense" and "throws a forward pass without a realistic chance of completion."