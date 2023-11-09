B/R College Football 2023 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 11

0 of 6

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

For a few hours, it looked like last week was poised to be a historic gambling triumph.

All the pieces were falling into place. Winners were flying in. The vibes were immaculate.

Then, the momentum hit a wall as night came. The winning streak crumbled. And the end result is a 4-5-1 week that could have been so much more. For the year, we're now 49-46-2.

While we're above .500, we can do better. (We can always do better.)

We're on to this week, and this week is loaded with intriguing options. Before we get into this week's picks, here's what went right and wrong from the previous week.

The Good: Michigan State (+3) vs. Nebraska: There were easier wins last week, but this one was satisfying in how ugly it was. While much of the betting public was on the other side, we were on the right side.

The Bad: Mississippi State (+3.5) vs. Kentucky: On the topic of right sides, here is a wrong side. Mississippi State didn't do much of anything, and this pick was dead shortly after the game began. In fact, this is where things started to go wrong.

We're on to Week 11.

Also, how are we in Week 11 already?