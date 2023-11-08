Roquan Smith: Trade to Ravens from Bears Kept My Career from 'Going Down the Drain'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

A little over a year after his trade from the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith doesn't have any regrets about leaving the Windy City behind.

The 2022 All-Pro called the move "bittersweet" in an interview with The MMQB's Albert Breer but added he "wouldn't have been able to compete for a title anytime soon." The Ravens provided a stark contrast.

"And when I just think about it from the perspective of having the opportunity to compete for one year in and year out with the talent we have," he said. "Man, it makes me so happy, just knowing my career is not going down the drain, in the sense of playing somewhere where I'm not truly competing for a title."

