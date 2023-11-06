Latest NFL Hot Seat Updates After First Coach Firing of Season and Week 9 Games

7 of 7

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Ron Rivera is in his fourth season as the Washington Commanders' head coach, and he has yet to deliver a winning season or a playoff victory. However, it's worth noting that Rivera has been saddled with inconsistent quarterback play.



Things are a little different in 2023, as second-year quarterback Sam Howell has settled in as an average-to-good starter. Washington picked up its fourth win of the season on Sunday, and the Commanders are still very much in the NFC wild-card mix at 4-5.



Expect Rivera to make it to the end of the season—both because the playoffs are a possibility and because Howell's development has shown promise under Rivera and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.



However, it's hard to envision Rivera making it to 2024, in no small part due to Washington's recent ownership change.



Before the start of the season, a group led by Josh Harris purchased the franchise from former owner Daniel Snyder. Expect the new ownership group to work quickly to separate the franchise from the air of futility that Snyder created over the two decades.



We saw the first signs of change when Washington traded pass-rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young ahead of last week's trade deadline. More changes are coming, as Harris and his group look to continue generating excitement in the post-Snyder era.



"The city's responding, but to be fair, it's responding off a low base," Harris said, per Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal. "In order to keep it going, we need to up our game pretty much every step of the way."

Unless Washington surges and goes on a deep playoff run, a complete front-office overhaul in the offseason should surprise no one. Commanders fans are hungry for a winner, and to this point, Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew have failed to deliver one.



Prediction: Rivera is let go in the offseason

