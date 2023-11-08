Lakers Should Consider Reunion with Bulls' Alex Caruso amid Latest NBA Trade Rumors

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-4 and have dropped back-to-back games heading into their road matchup against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. It hasn't quite been the start the Lakers were hoping for.

At the same time, Los Angeles is only seven games into its 2023-24 season. It's much too early to be concerned.

It's not too early, though, to start thinking about potential moves the Lakers could make to upgrade their roster at some point between now and the trade deadline on Feb. 8. They could even bring back a familiar face to Los Angeles fans, based on some recent rumblings.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Lakers could be a "possible suitor" for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, who may be dealt within the next three months. The Bulls have also gotten off to a slow start, going 3-5 over their first eight games of the new campaign.

Caruso, who played for Los Angeles from 2017-21, may provide a needed spark for the Lakers, one Eastern Conference executive believes, per Deveney.

"The rumor around the Lakers was they regretted letting him go almost immediately after it happened," the executive told Deveney. "They knew that was a mistake. He's not the same player now, but the Lakers are worried they don't have enough of an edge. He could be someone who helps fix that."

Los Angeles let Caruso leave in free agency following the 2020-21 season, as he signed with Chicago that offseason. The 29-year-old has continued to be a solid role player during his time with the Bulls, and he's averaging 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists through his first eight games this season.

Caruso may not put up huge numbers, but he's a valuable bench player to a contending team, which the Lakers are hoping to be again this season. He can play solid minutes and provide a boost to team energy.

It may not be the flashiest move, and Los Angeles may have to do more, but a trade for Caruso could be beneficial. So it should be something the Lakers at least consider, especially because he knows what it takes to win an NBA title (he won the championship with Los Angeles in the 2019-20 campaign).

But the Lakers likely wouldn't be alone in their pursuit, which could ramp up on Dec. 15 (after which players who signed contracts this past offseason can be traded, making it easier to pull off a deal).

"There's a lot of teams monitoring that situation [in Chicago] and they're looking at Caruso more than anyone on that roster," the executive told Deveney. "Just a matter of when the Bulls are ready to make changes and ready to let him go."

Los Angeles shouldn't be willing to part with too much in exchange for Caruso. It would likely be too high of a price if Chicago is seeking any first-round draft picks.