Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe Starters

Yes, Edwards has been on a touchdown binge of late (six scores in three games), but it's fair to wonder whether his role in this rushing game might change given the Week 9 eruption of rookie Keaton Mitchell. Edwards had just five carries in that game, putting him fourth on the Ravens' rushing pecking order behind Justice Hill (13 carries), Lamar Jackson (10) and Mitchell (nine).

It's possible Edwards could see more carries in closer games going forward, but his rushing volume feels less certain than it did a week ago. And when his pass-catching volume is almost silent (six receptions on seven targets in nine games), it's possible the bottom drops out on his fantasy appeal if he fails to find the end zone.