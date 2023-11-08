College Football Playoff Rankings 2023: Official Committee's List Ahead of Week 11

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 10 was survival Saturday for the top teams in college football, and the five undefeated contenders all passed in-conference tests to keep the all-important zero in the loss column ahead of Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings.

They didn't all pass their tests with the same level of impressive play, though, as Ohio State trailed at halftime against Rutgers before pulling away down the stretch while Florida State seemed to sleepwalk for most of its game against Pittsburgh.

Michigan had little trouble with Purdue, but the wins that stood out the most were Georgia's victory over previously 12th-ranked Missouri and Washington prevailing against USC in a defense-optional showdown in the Pac-12.

Georgia's win in particular seemed to open the door for a potential switch at No. 1 on Tuesday considering the Buckeyes' quality win over Notre Dame also lost some of its luster when the Fighting Irish fell to Clemson, but that wasn't the case.

Here is how the CFP committee responded with its latest set of rankings:

Ohio State Georgia Michigan Florida State Washington Oregon Texas Alabama Ole Miss Penn State Louisville Oregon State Tennessee Missouri Oklahoma State Kansas Oklahoma Utah LSU Notre Dame Arizona Iowa Tulane North Carolina Kansas State

The CFP picture is starting to take shape, but things could look quite different next Tuesday given the upcoming Week 11 slate.

While Ohio State should have little trouble at home against Michigan State, the other undefeated contenders all face potential pitfalls.

Georgia plays arguably its most difficult game of the season before the SEC Championship Game with a matchup against 8-1 Ole Miss. The Rebels escaped games against Arkansas, Auburn and Texas A&M with one-score wins and now have the opportunity to play their way into the CFP discussion with an upset of the two-time reigning national champions.

Things don't get much easier for Washington, which now has to turn its attention toward a contest against a defensive-oriented Utah team that will be the opposite type of challenge than the explosive USC offense was in the last game.

Florida State has a less challenging game against Miami, but the "throw out the records in rivalry games" cliché exists for a reason. The Hurricanes would love nothing more than to spoil the Seminoles' undefeated run.

But it is Michigan that is facing what could be the game of the week.

The Wolverines hit the road to face Penn State in one of the most difficult places to play in college football. The Nittany Lions fans will surely be raucous from the opening kick, especially since their team would still be very much alive in the Big Ten standings and CFP race with a victory.

Michigan is dealing with its sign-stealing scandal and still has the highly anticipated rivalry showdown with Ohio State looming. If it is caught looking ahead on Saturday, James Franklin's squad that is coming off one of its most impressive showings of the season in a win over Maryland could send the fans home happy with a playoff-altering win.