TMZ: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Has 'Real Chance' to Return from Achilles Injury This Season

There's a "real chance" that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a torn Achilles on Sept. 11 versus the Buffalo Bills, could return from the injury sometime this season.

TMZ Sports broke that report on Tuesday.

"Aaron Rodgers' ruptured Achilles is healing at a pace never before seen in an NFL player ... and there's a real chance the future Hall of Famer returns to the field this season ... sources connected to the QB tell TMZ Sports.

"We're told 39-year-old Rodgers is in 'no man's land' -- uncharted territory -- when it comes to the speed at which he's healing from the serious injury to his left leg. No player previously has come this far, this fast."

Rodgers was seen walking without a limp, taking three-step drops and throwing the football with ease before the Jets' 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.

Cameras also caught Rodgers saying "give me a few weeks" when Chargers safety Derwin James asked him postgame when he expected to return.

The four-time NFL MVP joined the Jets via trade last April after 16 seasons after the Green Bay Packers' starter.

