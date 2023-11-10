Rams' Rooting Guide for 2024 NFL Draft Implications of Week 10

1 of 3

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

If the Rams want to move up the projected draft board they need the Packers to start winning some games. The Packers are the next highest team based on ESPN's projections, they enter Week 10 in the nine slot with a 58.2 percent chance to get a top 10 pick.

After a 2-5 start, it looked like the Packers might be in contention for a top five pick. However, their win over their 20-3 win over the Rams put them on an upward trajectory.

Jordan Love has struggled this season, but he showed he's not a lost cause against the Rams. He had 228 passing yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. It's hard to tell what Brett Rypien will bring to the table moving forward for the Rams because the Packers held him to 130 passing yards and an interception on 13-of-28 passing.

The loss stings for the Rams, but it opens up the possibility that the Rams will do enough losing while Matthew Stafford is out of the lineup to get a premium draft pick.

It also provides hope that the Packers will be able to get it together enough to start winning some games.