76ers' Joel Embiid Aware of Knicks Trade Rumors, P.J. Tucker Says: 'He Hears It'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers forward P.J. Tucker believes Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has heard the rumors and speculation linking him with the New York Knicks.

"Of course, he hears it," Tucker said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. "But you never know with these situations and how it's going to play out, what guys are thinking, what's happening behind closed doors. You never know."

With Damian Lillard and James Harden off the market, Embiid will perhaps be cited most frequently as the next big domino to fall in the NBA's trade ecosystem.

The Sixers haven't advanced past the second round of the NBA playoffs during Embiid's tenure, and their 5-1 start may not be indicative of where things stand in the wake of Harden's departure. Should Philly once again come up short in the postseason, nobody would be shocked if Embiid asked out.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Nov. 3 that "Philly knows" the general situation in terms of keeping star players happy and charting a consistent path toward contention.

Were Embiid to become available, the Knicks would almost certainly attempt to put themselves at the front of the line.

Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported in August that New York and the Miami Heat were "keeping an eye on everything going on" regarding Harden's standoff with the Sixers and how it might impact Embiid. ESPN's Tim MacMahon had also reported in June the Knicks were hopeful "stuff in Philly will go haywire to the point where Embiid will ask out."

Bondy reported Tuesday the situation is basically the same, with New York "monitoring Embiid's availability."

"People around the league have pegged the center as New York's ideal target, but a deal would require several things to align — including Embiid pushing for relocation," Bondy wrote.

Having failed to execute a deal for others who entered the trade market such as Harden, Lillard, Bradley Beal and Donovan Mitchell, New York has the draft assets, young stars and salary filler to land a player of Embiid's stature.