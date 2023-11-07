AFC Exec Says Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Resemble Big 12 Team After Loss to Chiefs

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins "are like a Big 12 team" in the eyes of one AFC executive, a comparison that's not intended to flatter the franchise.

The exec told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler the Dolphins "are a tough matchup and can put up huge points at any time, but the games they've lost aren't flukes either."

"They've gotten beat by contenders in multiple years, so there's some truth to that narrative for now," they said. "But they have the personnel to figure that out, and you know Vic Fangio's defense should only get better as the year goes on."

Over the years, the Big 12 has gained a reputation for having some electric offenses and equally pedestrian defenses. That latter factor will typically get cited as a reason the conference hasn't produced a national champion during the College Football Playoff era.

From that perspective, it's easy to see the parallels between the Dolphins and a Big 12 power.

Miami is averaging 435.3 yards and 31.7 points per game, both of which lead the NFL. However, it's also allowing 322.4 yards and 25.0 points per contest, the second of which is the eighth-highest in the league.

The Dolphins have also fallen short in their three biggest tests this year. They lost handily, 48-20, to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 before suffering a 31-17 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. Most recently, their second-half comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs wasn't enough to overturn a 21-0 halftime deficit.