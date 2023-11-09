UFC 295 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

3 of 5

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Adam Kramer: Let's address the losing streak. For Andrade, once you lose three consecutive fights, you enter a bit of a danger zone as a fighter. But the competition has been top-tier, as losses to Tatiana Suarez, Yan Xiaonan and Erin Blanchfield aren't exactly bad losses. What a run.

Still, she lost, and Dern is obviously capable and fitting for the next chapter. While Andrade has been overwhelmed by skill sets over the past three fights, I don't expect that to be the case here. Physically, she should be in this fight. Dern will obviously attempt to work this to the ground, although Andrade should offer enough on the feet and mat to keep up. This is a tricky one, but the underdog is live.

Andrade by decision

Tom Taylor: As Adam said, Andrade's losing streak isn't nearly as bad as it looks once you consider who she's been fighting. However, I do think the former strawweight champion is slowing down. The big question for me is whether she has slowed down enough to lose to somebody like Dern, who I believe she would have handled even just a couple of years ago.

Dern is catching Andrade at the right time. She has the jiu-jitsu and strength to hang with Andrade on the mat, and while her stand-up isn't exactly masterful, she's improved enough that she can probably avoid getting cracked. A combination of takedowns and ground control win her this fight over three rounds.

Dern by decision

Lyle Fitzsimmons: There's plenty of reason to go in either direction. Andrade is still near the most elite rung on the weight-class ladder based on who she's fought, and Dern has been on a successful run lately and has momentum on her side. If the timing is as Tom says it is, Dern will be able to get her to the floor and take care of things. But I'm leaning the other way. Losing streak or no losing streak, Andrade seems on a higher level, and I think she'll avoid the prolonged issues on the mat and get enough done on the feet to earn a nod.