Ranking the Top 25 Catchers of the 2023 Season

3 of 13

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

15. Bo Naylor, Cleveland Guardians

Stats: 67 G, 124 OPS+, .237/.339/.470, 24 XBH (11 HR), 32 RBI, 1.5 WAR

The Guardians selected Naylor No. 29 overall in the 2018 draft on the strength of one of the best hit tools from that year's high school class. It took him time to develop offensively, but he hit .263/.392/.496 with 21 home runs and 68 RBI over 118 games in the upper levels of the minors in 2022, and he continued to impress in his first extended MLB action.

14. Danny Jansen, Toronto Blue Jays

Stats: 86 G, 115 OPS+, .228/.312/.474, 32 XBH (17 HR), 53 RBI, 1.6 WAR

Jansen was again extremely productive in a platoon role, launching 17 home runs in 301 plate appearances while splitting time with Alejandro Kirk. The 28-year-old is entering his final year of arbitration control before hitting the open market next offseason, and he could position himself for a lucrative multi-year deal with more of the same.

13. Francisco Álvarez, New York Mets

Stats: 123 G, 95 OPS+, .209/.284/.437, 37 XBH (25 HR), 63 RBI, 0.9 WAR

Only Mike Piazza (35 in 1993), Rudy York (35 in 1937), Earl Williams (33 in 1971), Matt Nokes (32 in 1987) and Wilin Rosario (28 in 2012) hit more home runs as rookie catchers than the 25 that Álvarez launched in 2023. The 21-year-old showed star potential in May (80 PA, 1.029 OPS, 7 HR) and July (77 PA, .974 OPS, 8 HR), but was extremely inconsistent.

12. Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants

Stats: 97 G, 77 OPS+, .233/.285/.359, 26 XBH (7 HR), 48 RBI, 0.8 WAR

The offensive numbers may not jump off the page, but Bailey was baseball's most valuable all-around defensive catcher, according to FanGraphs. The Giants' pitching staff had a 3.69 ERA in 765.2 innings with the 24-year-old behind the plate, compared to a 4.40 ERA over 669 innings with anyone else in the crouch.

11. Yainer Diaz, Houston Astros

Stats: 104 G, 128 OPS+, .282/.308/.538, 45 XBH (23 HR), 60 RBI, 3.2 WAR