    Ranking the Top 25 Catchers of the 2023 Season

    Joel ReuterNovember 8, 2023

      BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JUNE 24: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles bats against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 24, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
      G Fiume/Getty Images

      It's time to put a bow on the 2023 MLB season with Bleacher Report's final positional rankings.

      Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position player rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now it's time to finalize those rankings while expanding the list to the 25 best at each position.

      Just like the regular-season rankings, past production and future expectations played no part in deciding the order—this is simply a rundown of the best and brightest of 2023.

      To qualify for inclusion, a player simply had to have at least 200 plate appearances. Each player was only included at the position where he played the most innings. That notably excluded Mitch Garver (more games at DH), Logan O'Hoppe (199 PA), Luis Campusano (174 PA) and Tom Murphy (159 PA).

      Now let's dive into the top 25 backstops of the 2023 season.

    Nos. 25-21

      Elias Díaz
      Elias DíazDaniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

      25. Connor Wong, Boston Red Sox

      Stats: 126 G, 80 OPS+, .235/.288/.385, 36 XBH (9 HR), 36 RBI, 2.2 WAR

      With just 33 big league games under his belt heading into the 2023 season, Wong emerged as a productive starting catcher for the Red Sox while splitting time with Reese McGuire. The athleticism that allowed him to also play some second base served him well defensively behind the dish.

      24. Freddy Fermin, Kansas City Royals

      Stats: 70 G, 112 OPS+, .281/.321/.461, 20 XBH (9 HR), 32 RBI, 1.7 WAR

      Signed out of Venezuela back in 2015, Fermin finally broke through as a 28-year-old rookie and posted strong offensive numbers while making 54 starts behind the dish to help keep veteran Salvador Perez fresh. He also threw out 31 percent of base stealers and graded out as a below-average framer.

      23. Elias Díaz, Colorado Rockies

      Stats: 141 G, 86 OPS+, .267/.316/.409, 40 XBH (14 HR), 72 RBI, 1.4 WAR

      Díaz hit .277/.328/.435 with nine home runs and 45 RBI during the first half of the season to earn an All-Star selection, and he ended up winning All-Star Game MVP honors with a game-winning two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles closer Félix Bautista. His production fell off after the break, and he logged a .674 OPS during the second half.

      22. Yan Gomes, Chicago Cubs

      Stats: 116 G, 93 OPS+, .267/.315/.408, 32 XBH (10 HR), 63 RBI, 1.7 WAR

      The Cubs exercised a $6 million club option on Gomes earlier this week following his best offensive season in years. The 36-year-old was a Silver Slugger winner in 2014 and an All-Star in 2018, and he proved he still has something left in the tank while serving as the primary backstop for a contending team.

      21. Gary Sánchez, San Diego Padres

      Stats: 75 G, 113 OPS+, .217/.288/.492, 28 XBH (19 HR), 47 RBI, 2.4 WAR

      After brief stints with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, Sánchez was claimed off waivers by the Padres on May 29, and he again showed the elite power that once made him a rising star with the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old should have a much easier time finding a new contract in free agency this time around.

    Nos. 20-16

      Shea Langeliers
      Shea LangeliersRonald Martinez/Getty Images

      20. Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

      Stats: 140 G, 94 OPS+, .255/.292/.422, 44 XBH (23 HR), 80 RBI, 0.5 WAR

      An All-Star for the eighth time in 2023 while posting the seventh 20-homer season of his career, Perez is no longer the Gold Glove defender he was in his prime, but he remains one of the best power hitters at the position. His 246 career home runs rank 13th all-time among primary catchers.

      19. Keibert Ruiz, Washington Nationals

      Stats: 136 G, 97 OPS+, .260/.308/.409, 42 XBH (18 HR), 67 RBI, 1.3 WAR

      Acquired as part of the Max Scherzer/Trea Turner blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ruiz now looks like a core piece for the rebuilding Nationals after signing an eight-year, $50 million extension last spring. The 25-year-old hit .300/.342/.467 in 257 plate appearances after the All-Star break.

      18. Shea Langeliers, Oakland Athletics

      Stats: 135 G, 92 OPS+, .205/.268/.413, 45 XBH (22 HR), 63 RBI, 1.1 WAR

      Langeliers was the prospect centerpiece of the deal that sent Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves, and he finished second on the Oakland roster in home runs (22), RBI (63) and total bases (185) in his first full season in the big leagues. The 25-year-old was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

      17. Jake Rogers, Detroit Tigers

      Stats: 107 G, 96 OPS+, .221/.286/.444, 32 XBH (21 HR), 49 RBI, 0.7 WAR

      The last player standing from the return package the Tigers received when they traded Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros, Rogers finally broke through as an MLB starter in his age-28 season. With club control through the 2026 season, he should bring some stability to what has been a revolving door at the position.

      16. Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

      Stats: 123 G, 93 OPS+, .250/.334/.358, 24 XBH (8 HR), 43 RBI, 1.9 WAR

      Kirk posted a 127 OPS+ with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 63 RBI and 3.9 WAR during a breakout 2022 season while earning an All-Star selection and winning Silver Slugger honors. The 25-year-old did not match those offensive numbers in 2023, but he still had a solid on-base percentage and was a Gold Glove finalist defensively.

    Nos. 15-11

      Yainer Diaz
      Yainer DiazTim Heitman/Getty Images

      15. Bo Naylor, Cleveland Guardians

      Stats: 67 G, 124 OPS+, .237/.339/.470, 24 XBH (11 HR), 32 RBI, 1.5 WAR

      The Guardians selected Naylor No. 29 overall in the 2018 draft on the strength of one of the best hit tools from that year's high school class. It took him time to develop offensively, but he hit .263/.392/.496 with 21 home runs and 68 RBI over 118 games in the upper levels of the minors in 2022, and he continued to impress in his first extended MLB action.

      14. Danny Jansen, Toronto Blue Jays

      Stats: 86 G, 115 OPS+, .228/.312/.474, 32 XBH (17 HR), 53 RBI, 1.6 WAR

      Jansen was again extremely productive in a platoon role, launching 17 home runs in 301 plate appearances while splitting time with Alejandro Kirk. The 28-year-old is entering his final year of arbitration control before hitting the open market next offseason, and he could position himself for a lucrative multi-year deal with more of the same.

      13. Francisco Álvarez, New York Mets

      Stats: 123 G, 95 OPS+, .209/.284/.437, 37 XBH (25 HR), 63 RBI, 0.9 WAR

      Only Mike Piazza (35 in 1993), Rudy York (35 in 1937), Earl Williams (33 in 1971), Matt Nokes (32 in 1987) and Wilin Rosario (28 in 2012) hit more home runs as rookie catchers than the 25 that Álvarez launched in 2023. The 21-year-old showed star potential in May (80 PA, 1.029 OPS, 7 HR) and July (77 PA, .974 OPS, 8 HR), but was extremely inconsistent.

      12. Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants

      Stats: 97 G, 77 OPS+, .233/.285/.359, 26 XBH (7 HR), 48 RBI, 0.8 WAR

      The offensive numbers may not jump off the page, but Bailey was baseball's most valuable all-around defensive catcher, according to FanGraphs. The Giants' pitching staff had a 3.69 ERA in 765.2 innings with the 24-year-old behind the plate, compared to a 4.40 ERA over 669 innings with anyone else in the crouch.

      11. Yainer Diaz, Houston Astros

      Stats: 104 G, 128 OPS+, .282/.308/.538, 45 XBH (23 HR), 60 RBI, 3.2 WAR

      Diaz spent time at catcher (42 starts), designated hitter (36 starts) and first base (7 starts) as a means of getting his potent bat into the lineup as a rookie. The Astros have already announced that they plan to hand the starting catcher job over to him in 2024 with veteran Martín Maldonado set to depart in free agency.

    10. Ryan Jeffers, Minnesota Twins

      MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 10: Ryan Jeffers #27 of the Minnesota Twins bats during game three of the Division Series against the Houston Astros on October 10, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)
      Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

      Stats: 96 G, 134 OPS+, .276/.369/.490, 31 XBH (14 HR), 43 RBI, 3.3 WAR

      The Minnesota Twins shelled out $30 million over three years to sign Christian Vázquez in free agency last offseason, but he ended up in a backup role thanks to a breakout offensive season from Ryan Jeffers.

      The 26-year-old raised his OPS by 184 points over the .674 career mark he had entering the year, and he is also a plus defender behind the plate. The Twins have the duo for one of the better platoons in baseball next year.

    9. J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 20: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on June 20, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      Stats: 135 G, 106 OPS+, .252/.310/.452, 53 XBH (20 HR), 63 RBI, 3.6 WAR

      J.T. Realmuto has averaged 5.2 WAR per 162 games since breaking out during the 2016 season with the Miami Marlins, and he had, arguably, the best season of his career in 2022 when he posted a 130 OPS+ with 22 home runs, 21 steals and 6.5 WAR to finish seventh in NL MVP voting.

      The 32-year-old fell short of those numbers this year, but he finished strong, posting a .269/.316/.462 line with eight home runs and 21 RBI in 42 games over the final two months of the season.

    8. Willson Contreras, St. Louis Cardinals

      ST. LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 30: St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) hits a double in the fourth inning of an MLB game against the San Diego Padres on August 30, 2023 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Stats: 125 G, 124 OPS+, .264/.358/.467, 47 XBH (20 HR), 67 RBI, 3.4 WAR

      The St. Louis Cardinals signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract last offseason, and after seemingly trying to scapegoat him for the pitching staff's early struggles with a move out from behind the plate in May, he eventually settled in and had a strong season.

      The 31-year-old hit .309/.402/.557 with 10 home runs and 31 RBI in 46 games after the All-Star break, and he will be an important piece of the puzzle in rebuilding the St. Louis starting rotation.

    7. Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks

      PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 29: Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks gets ready in the batters box against the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field on June 29, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
      Norm Hall/Getty Images

      Stats: 111 G, 104 OPS+, .284/.339/.408, 27 XBH (7 HR), 50 RBI, 4.3 WAR

      The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from the Toronto Blue Jays last offseason in exchange for Daulton Varsho, and that trade helped propel them to an unexpected World Series appearance.

      Moreno, 23, had played just 25 games at the MLB level heading into the year, but he took over as the team's starting backstop and went on to win NL Gold Glove honors. He also tallied four home runs and 12 RBI in 17 games during the playoffs.

    6. Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers

      ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 03: Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) looks on during the Texas Rangers Championship Parade on November 3, 2023 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Stats: 131 G, 103 OPS+, .258/.317/.438, 46 XBH (18 HR), 95 RBI, 2.9 WAR

      Jonah Heim looked like a rising star during the first half of the 2022 season when he hit .262/.313/.467 with 12 home runs and 33 RBI in 69 games, but his production fell drastically during the second half when he hit .181 with a .589 OPS in 201 plate appearances.

      The 28-year-old managed to put together a more complete all-around season in 2023, starting the All-Star Game and winning Gold Glove honors while leading all catchers with 95 RBI for the eventual World Series champions.

    5. Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

      SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners at bat \ahat T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
      Steph Chambers/Getty Images

      Stats: 145 G, 112 OPS+, .232/.306/.456, 54 XBH (30 HR), 75 RBI, 3.2 WAR

      After leading all catchers with 27 home runs in 2022, Cal Raleigh again topped that leaderboard with a career-high 30 long balls while spending most of the year hitting No. 4 or No. 5 in the Seattle Mariners lineup.

      The 26-year-old also posted elite pitch-framing metrics and ranked second in the majors with 1,038 innings behind the plate defensively, trailing only J.T. Realmuto (1,142 innings). It's not easy to find a workhorse like that who can still make a significant impact offensively.

    4. Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

      LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at bat during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on August 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)
      Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

      Stats: 126 G, 114 OPS+, .261/.359/.438, 42 XBH (19 HR), 76 RBI, 4.1 WAR

      After getting snubbed each of the past two seasons, Will Smith finally received his first All-Star selection in 2023 as he was again one of baseball's elite offensive catchers and a quality defender to boot.

      The 28-year-old has a 126 OPS+ in five MLB seasons, and he has averaged 30 home runs and 102 RBI per 162 games while hitting in the middle of some stacked Los Angeles Dodgers lineups.

    3. William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

      MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 04: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers singles during the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
      Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

      Stats: 141 G, 126 OPS+, .291/.369/.459, 56 XBH (17 HR), 78 RBI, 3.7 WAR

      After platooning with Travis d'Arnaud on the Atlanta Braves during the 2022 season, William Contreras was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason in the same three-team blockbuster deal that sent Sean Murphy from Oakland to Atlanta.

      The 25-year-old was an offensive standout early in his career, and he posted similarly impressive numbers at the plate this year while taking a huge step forward defensively. He was a Gold Glove finalist and ranked fourth in overall defensive value while anchoring a terrific Milwaukee pitching staff.

    2. Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves

      ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 27: Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves looks on against the Minnesota Twins on June 27, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)
      Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

      Stats: 108 G, 125 OPS+, .251/.365/.478, 42 XBH (21 HR), 68 RBI, 3.9 WAR

      Sean Murphy had a 122 OPS+ with 37 doubles, 18 home runs and 66 RBI in 148 games with the Oakland Athletics in 2022, so, naturally, the front office moved as quickly as possible to trade away a promising young player.

      The Atlanta Braves acquired him in a three-team, nine-player deal and promptly signed him to a six-year, $73 million extension, and it already looks like another wise move.

      The 29-year-old is a standout behind the plate and in the batter's box, and he still has multiple prime years remaining.

    1. Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

      BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles waits in the on-deck circle in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 28, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)
      Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

      Stats: 154 G, 128 OPS+, .277/.374/.435, 52 XBH (20 HR), 80 RBI, 4.3 WAR

      Adley Rutschman put together one of the best rookie seasons ever by a catcher for the Baltimore Orioles last year, tallying 5.2 WAR to finish 12th in AL MVP voting, and his arrival in the big leagues lined up with the franchise taking a major step forward.

      The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft has lived up to the hype as an all-around standout behind the plate and in the batter's box, and at 25 years old, he could be the best all-around backstop in the sport for the foreseeable future.

