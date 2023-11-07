Ranking the Top 25 First Basemen of the 2023 MLB Season

1 of 13

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

25. José Abreu, Houston Astros

Stats: 141 G, 87 OPS+, .237/.296/.383, 42 XBH (18 HR), 90 RBI, -0.1 WAR

In the first season of a three-year, $58.5 million deal, Abreu had the worst offensive season of his career. The 36-year-old failed to log an OPS+ above 100 for the first time in 10 seasons since defecting from Cuba. He did finish ninth among first basemen with 90 RBI, and he added four home runs and 13 RBI in 11 games during the postseason.

24. Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees

Stats: 99 G, 94 OPS+, .244/.328/.378, 26 XBH (12 HR), 41 RBI, 0.5 WAR

Rizzo missed the final two months of the 2023 season with post-concussion syndrome, and his production had dropped significantly in the weeks before he was finally shut down. That put a damper on what was shaping up to be a great season in which he hit .304/.376/.505 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI in 53 games during April and May.

23. Dominic Smith, Washington Nationals

Stats: 153 G, 92 OPS+, .254/.326/.366, 34 XBH (12 HR), 46 RBI, 0.9 WAR

Smith signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the rebuilding Nationals last offseason after he was non-tendered by the New York Mets. The 28-year-old may never replicate the 168 OPS+ he logged over 50 games during the shortened 2020 season, but he was a useful low-cost place-holder and has one more year of arbitration control.

22. Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres

Stats: 127 G, 92 OPS+, .229/.312/.378, 41 XBH (10 HR), 48 RBI, 1.0 WAR

After playing primarily second base during his first three seasons, Cronenworth shifted over to first base with Ha-Seong Kim, Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado manning the other three spots on the infield. Following consecutive 4-WAR seasons in 2021 and 2022, his numbers dipped across the board, but he is still only 29 and in the prime of his career.

21. Ty France, Seattle Mariners

Stats: 158 G, 99 OPS+, .250/.337/.366, 44 XBH (12 HR), 58 RBI, 0.7 WAR