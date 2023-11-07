James Harden Sees 'Unlimited Possibilities' for Clippers After 17 Points in Debut

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden is optimistic about where the Los Angeles Clippers can go, despite the team's 111-97 loss to the New York Knicks in his season debut on Monday night.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Harden said he sees "unlimited possibilities" for what the Clippers are capable of doing.

The 10-time All-Star described his first game with Los Angeles as "kind of weird" because he didn't go through a full training camp and preseason to build chemistry with his new teammates:

"But just not really having a preseason game or an opportunity to participate in the full training camp or none of that. It was just [being] out there and just basically winging it. Try to go off my basketball instincts and what I've been doing for the last few years or whatnot. I just went out there and playing and thinking the game and trying to make the game easier for everybody else."

The Clippers acquired Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 1. His first appearance for the team was a success on an individual level with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting and six assists in 31 minutes.

Head coach Tyronn Lue went with a starting unit of Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Ivicia Zubac.

The biggest problems for the Clippers against the Knicks were George having his worst shooting night of the season and their lack of size leading to a significant rebounding advantage for New York.

George had 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting and four turnovers in 34 minutes. The Clippers were outrebounded 48-31, including 18-7 on the offensive glass. The Knicks had 15 more shot attempts in the game.

While George will play better going forward, the Knicks did expose what could be the biggest flaw for Los Angeles. The starting five is a small lineup with Zubac being the only player over 6'8" in the group.

The offense will be more efficient than it was on Monday night. George and Leonard combined to make three of their 12 attempts from three-point range.

Harden is correct that the possibilities for this team are unlimited because of how much talent they have in the starting unit. But they will likely have to outscore teams because their defense is more vulnerable now when Harden and Westbrook are on the floor together.