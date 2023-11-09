AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Nov. 8

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

MJF may have a date with "Switchblade" Jay White for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear on Saturday, November 18 but Wednesday night on TBS, The People's Scumbag defended against Daniel Garcia in the main event of a jam-packed episode of Dynamite.



Also on tap for the November 8 broadcast was the latest from Sting and Darby Allin, Ring of Honor TV title defense by Samoa Joe, and a sit-down interview between Hikaru Shida and "Timeless" Toni Storm ahead of their pay-per-view clash.

