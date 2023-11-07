College Football Week 11 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the Spread

College Football Week 11 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the SpreadNovember 7, 2023
Any concerns about the Alabama Crimson Tide have been eliminated in recent weeks.
Alabama has the look of a College Football Playoff contender once again, and it will use the next few weeks to prepare for a clash with the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game.
The Crimson Tide might have a tricky Week 11 road game on paper against the Kentucky Wildcats, but recent history suggests it may not be much of a contest.
Kentucky fails to play up to the top teams in the SEC, as evidenced by its 51-13 loss to Georgia earlier this season.
The Wildcats do not play Alabama much, and that is probably a good thing for the program. Kentucky produced a single-digit point total in its last three losses to Alabama.
The Kansas State Wildcats did not have the same luck as Alabama in a big game in Week 10, but they should rebound in fine fashion at home in Week 11.
There is a large gap between Kansas State and the top Big 12 teams to the ones struggling at the bottom of the conference. That should be on display against the Baylor Bears.
No. 8 Alabama (-10.5) at Kentucky
Saturday, Noon ET, ABC
Kentucky is one of the teams you can count on to not show up against the best teams in the country.
The Wildcats were crushed by Georgia at the start of October and they have 25 points from their last three contests against top-10 opponents.
Kentucky fell 51-13 and 16-6 in its last two meetings with Georgia and dropped a 44-6 result to the Tennessee Volunteers last year.
Alabama comes into Lexington with a seven-game winning streak against Kentucky in which the Wildcats stayed within single digits once.
Mark Stoops' side produced 16 total points in the last three head-to-head clashes with Alabama. The Crimson Tide scored 145 points in that span.
Nick Saban's team is rolling at the moment behind Jalen Milroe and it should use Kentucky as a stepping stone toward its playoff goal.
The Crimson Tide are three wins away from setting up a potential playoff elimination game in Atlanta on the first Saturday in December.
Baylor at Kansas State (-20.5)
Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+
There should not be any fear in going back to Kansas State one week after its heartbreaking road defeat to the Texas Longhorns.
Kansas State proved throughout the season that it can handle the worst teams in the Big 12, especially at home.
K-State manhandled the Houston Cougars and TCU Horned Frogs in the buildup to the Texas game. The Wildcats won those games by a combined score of 82-3.
Baylor enters Manhattan with a 2-4 conference record. The two wins came against a pair of league newcomers.
Dave Aranda's team struggled to contain its traditional Big 12 foes, as it allowed over 30 points to Texas, the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Iowa State Cyclones.
The Bears likely will not become bowl eligible after an overtime loss to Houston last week. That loss could prove to be demoralizing for them and that should lead to plenty of struggles against a K-State defense that is elite on its home turf.
Memphis (-11) at Charlotte
Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+
The Memphis Tigers can't stop scoring.
Memphis hit the 45-point mark in each of its last three games.
Quarterback Seth Henigan is coming off two straight 300-yard passing performances and he has seven passing touchdowns during the high-scoring stretch.
Memphis' offensive efficiency should terrify the Charlotte 49ers, who conceded their share of high point totals this season.
The 49ers lost by over 20 points to the SMU Mustangs and Florida Atlantic Owls, who reside in the top half of the American Athletic Conference standings with Memphis.
Charlotte does not have enough quality to slow down the best teams in the AAC. That should be on display again on Saturday versus a Memphis team that averages 454.8 total yards per game.
Charlotte's offense averages just 322.9 total yards and 16.9 points per game. Those totals come nowhere close to what Memphis typically produces.
Memphis should cruise against the 49ers to keep its AAC Championship Game hopes alive. The Tigers must win out and have two of the three unbeaten teams in conference play lose at some point in November.
