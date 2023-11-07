College Football Week 11 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the Spread

0 of 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Any concerns about the Alabama Crimson Tide have been eliminated in recent weeks.

Alabama has the look of a College Football Playoff contender once again, and it will use the next few weeks to prepare for a clash with the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game.

The Crimson Tide might have a tricky Week 11 road game on paper against the Kentucky Wildcats, but recent history suggests it may not be much of a contest.

Kentucky fails to play up to the top teams in the SEC, as evidenced by its 51-13 loss to Georgia earlier this season.

The Wildcats do not play Alabama much, and that is probably a good thing for the program. Kentucky produced a single-digit point total in its last three losses to Alabama.

The Kansas State Wildcats did not have the same luck as Alabama in a big game in Week 10, but they should rebound in fine fashion at home in Week 11.