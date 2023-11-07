College Football Week 11 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to Bet

2 of 3

Saturday, Noon ET, ABC

There is a weird dynamic in play on Saturday in Clemson.

Clemson is riding a high after a win over Notre Dame, but we do not know how much that performance meant for a Tigers turnaround.

Dabo Swinney's side could have gotten up for the Notre Dame after a week of criticism, but there is a chance it can't sustain that level of play based on its season-long resume.

After all, this is still a Clemson team that lost to the Miami Hurricanes and NC State Wolfpack in consecutive weeks.

Clemson's winning formula over the last two years has been to trust its defense and hope its offense can score more than 25 points. The Tigers scored at least 27 points in 15 of their last 16 victories.

Georgia Tech's strategy is clear. Either hold Clemson beneath the 27-point threshold, or go score-for-score with the Tigers.

The Yellow Jackets did the latter in their upset win over the North Carolina Tar Heels two weeks ago.

They scored 91 points in the last two weeks and posted at least 20 points in all of their games this season.