College Football Week 11 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to Bet

College Football Week 11 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to BetNovember 7, 2023
The Stanford Cardinal have been one of the most reliable underdogs in college football over the last month.
The Pac-12 side covered the spread in three of its last four games as a double-digit underdog. Stanford won two of those contests outright.
Both of the outright victories came on the road against the Colorado Buffaloes and Washington State Cougars.
Stanford comes into Week 11 as a three-score underdog for its clash with the Oregon State Beavers. That is plenty of room for the Cardinal to continue profiting as an underdog.
Two of the other intriguing underdog spots on the Week 11 slate come from games with programs who were in the national spotlight in Week 10.
The Clemson Tigers beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week, but no one is sure if that was a one-time performance or if the team really turned a corner. Clemson's inconsistency makes the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets a fascinating underdog.
The Missouri Tigers are in need of a bounce-back win after losing to the Georgia Bulldogs. They are a slight home underdog in what should be viewed as an even home clash with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Stanford (+21) at No. 12 Oregon State
Saturday, 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Stanford is 3-1 against the spread as an underdog in the last four games.
That record should do enough to convince you to bet on the Cardinal as a 21-point underdog inside Reser Stadium on Saturday.
Stanford beat Colorado and Washington State during that stretch, but the most important result was a nine-point loss to the Washington Huskies.
The Cardinal proved in that defeat that they could play a close game versus one of the better teams in the Pac-12.
That was a significant improvement from the 42-6 loss to the Oregon Ducks and 42-7 defeat at the hands of the UCLA Bruins.
Oregon State has not been blowing teams out either. The Beavers' last four margins of victory were in the teens.
In fact, Oregon State's last win by 21 points or more came back in Week 2 against the UC Davis Aggies out of the FCS.
The Beavers are the better team and should win to keep their Pac-12 Championship Game hopes alive, but if their Pac-12 form holds, they will not cover against one of the best underdogs to trust this season.
Georgia Tech (+14.5) at Clemson
Saturday, Noon ET, ABC
There is a weird dynamic in play on Saturday in Clemson.
Clemson is riding a high after a win over Notre Dame, but we do not know how much that performance meant for a Tigers turnaround.
Dabo Swinney's side could have gotten up for the Notre Dame after a week of criticism, but there is a chance it can't sustain that level of play based on its season-long resume.
After all, this is still a Clemson team that lost to the Miami Hurricanes and NC State Wolfpack in consecutive weeks.
Clemson's winning formula over the last two years has been to trust its defense and hope its offense can score more than 25 points. The Tigers scored at least 27 points in 15 of their last 16 victories.
Georgia Tech's strategy is clear. Either hold Clemson beneath the 27-point threshold, or go score-for-score with the Tigers.
The Yellow Jackets did the latter in their upset win over the North Carolina Tar Heels two weeks ago.
They scored 91 points in the last two weeks and posted at least 20 points in all of their games this season.
Clemson likely is not hitting the 40-point mark, so if Georgia Tech keeps up its scoring consistency, it should hang within the 14.5-point spread on the road.
No. 14 Tennessee at No. 16 Missouri (+1.5)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Second place in the SEC East is on the line on Saturday.
Missouri enters its matchup with Tennessee off a competitive loss to Georgia.
That is an important result to factor into how the Tigers will play at home against the Volunteers. They should have earned a bit of confidence from playing with UGA deep into the fourth quarter.
Tennessee has been most vulnerable on the road in SEC play. The Vols were upset by the Florida Gators in September in Gainesville and lost by 14 points to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.
The Vols could also have a look-ahead element to Saturday's performance since Georgia comes to Knoxville next week.
Both offenses love to throw the ball, which means we could see a 35-30-type game unfold in Columbia.
The difference could be how many playmakers are on either side and Mizzou has two of the best in that category in Theo Wease Jr. and Luther Burden III.
Wease and Burden could make one or two plays that the Tennessee wide receivers can't, and that may be all that separates the Tigers from the Vols.
