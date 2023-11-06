Isiah Thomas: I Didn't Know About Michael Jordan Beef Until 'The Last Dance'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Isiah Thomas is still talking about Michael Jordan years after The Last Dance finished airing.

The Detroit Pistons legend discussed Jordan during the ForbesBLK Summit in Atlanta and said he was unaware of any bad blood with His Airness until the documentary aired in 2020. He also said he doesn't hate anyone and would be open to an honest conversation with the all-time great:

Thomas has expressed in the past that he was unhappy with his portrayal in the documentary, which was a 10-part series that largely celebrated Jordan's greatness and documented his final season with the Chicago Bulls.

Thomas' Pistons played a large role in parts of the series, as they defeated Jordan's Bulls during the second round of the 1988 playoffs, the 1989 Eastern Conference Finals and the 1990 Eastern Conference Finals through the use of a physical style of play.

It was presented as something of an impetus for Jordan to add more strength and change his own style of play, and Chicago eventually prevailed with a sweep of Detroit in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals before defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals for No. 23's first of six career championships.

The back-and-forth rivalry on the court would have been one thing, but Thomas and many of the other Pistons infamously walked off the court without shaking hands with time still remaining in the final game of their 1991 loss.

Jordan compared that moment to his own willingness to remain on the court and shake the hands of Detroit players after he lost in previous years and still didn't seem pleased about it on The Last Dance:

Thomas is a Hall of Famer and an all-time great point guard, but Jordan probably got the last laugh in this rivalry.