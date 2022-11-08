Isiah Thomas Calls out 'Assh--e' Michael Jordan: Beef Will Go on 'for a Long Time'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Isiah Thomas is not ready to leave his beef with Michael Jordan in the 1990s.

The Detroit Pistons legend shared comments he made while speaking to the Greek NBA rights holder Cosmote TV during the Abu Dhabi NBA games (h/t Eurohoops) in early October in which he was not pleased with how his relationship with His Airness was portrayed during The Last Dance documentary:

"When I was watching The Last Dance, I'm sitting there and I'm watching it with my family and I'm thinking everything is good," Thomas said. "And then this guy comes on television and he says that he hates me and then he calls me an assh--e. And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an assh--e. I'm like wait a minute, time out. Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long long time, 'cause I'm from the west side of Chicago."

The 10-part documentary largely celebrated Jordan's on-court greatness, but there were times, such as when he chewed out teammates and punched Steve Kerr, when he didn't come across in the best light.

Some of those moments are surely what Thomas was referring to, but the rivalry between the Pistons and the Chicago Bulls was also a central storyline of the documentary.

After all, Jordan's Bulls lost to Thomas' Pistons during the second round of the 1988 playoffs, the 1989 Eastern Conference Finals and the 1990 Eastern Conference Finals. Detroit took a particularly physical approach with No. 23 as it developed its Bad Boys reputation.

During The Last Dance, Jordan credited the Pistons' style when explaining what motivated him to add strength and change his own approach as his career progressed.

The proverbial passing of the torch then came when Chicago swept the Pistons in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals before beating the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals. The Bulls proceeded to win six of the next eight championships as one of the best dynasties in the sport's history.

Many of the Pistons, including Thomas, infamously walked off the court without shaking hands while there was still time on the clock in the final game of that 1991 series, which clearly didn't sit well with Jordan.

He mentioned as much during the documentary and didn't exactly hold back when discussing his dismay with Thomas.

And Thomas seemed to return the favor with his latest comments.