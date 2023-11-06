Fantasy Alert: Keaton Mitchell Could Join Gus Edwards, Ravens Rotation After Breakout

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

It may be time for fantasy football managers to rush to the waiver wire.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters running back Keaton Mitchell could be a part of the offense moving forward after his breakout showing during Sunday's 37-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

"I'm sure there'll be a rotation," Harbaugh said. "Sometimes it's by certain scheme, sometimes it's by who's hot. Sometimes it's by who's tired with running backs. It just kind of depends."

While J.K. Dobbins was expected to be the go-to running back for Baltimore this season, his injury has created something of a headache for fantasy managers trying to figure out who to play. Sunday was a perfect example, as Mitchell ran for 138 yards and one touchdown on nine carries, while Gus Edwards scored two touchdowns on five carries.

Yet it was Justice Hill who led the team with 13 carries even though he accounted for just 40 yards and zero touchdowns.

Edwards has scored six touchdowns in the last three games, but his five carries ended a stretch of seven straight outings with double-digit carries. Then there is Lamar Jackson, who takes some of the running opportunities as a quarterback who can make plays with his legs.