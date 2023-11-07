Ranking Top 25 Quarterbacks in College Football After Week 10

3 of 10

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

20. Noah Fifita, Arizona (Previous Rank: 25)

Week 10: 25-of-32, 300 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 4 rush yards

Season: 144-of-189, 1,521 yards, 14 TD, 4 INT; 6 rush yards

The legend of Noah Fifita continues to grow after he helped lead Arizona to an upset victory over UCLA on Saturday night. With a three-game winning streak, the Wildcats have climbed to No. 23 in the AP poll, and Fifita has effectively secured the starting quarterback job after originally filling in for an injured Jayden de Laura.

19. Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland (Previous Rank: 19)

Week 10: 29-of-39, 286 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT; -49 rush yards

Season: 218-of-335, 2,486 yards, 21 TD, 7 INT; 35 rush yards, 4 TD

Despite a lopsided 51-15 loss on Saturday against Penn State, Tagovailoa held his own individually against one of the nation's top defensive teams. He leads the Big Ten in completions (218), attempts (335), passing yards (2,486) and passing touchdowns (21), and he will look to further pad his stats against Nebraska this weekend.

18. Joey Aguilar, Appalachian State (Previous Rank: 20)

Week 10: 20-of-27, 229 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT; 44 rush yards

Season: 182-of-286, 2,402 yards, 23 TD, 6 INT; 239 rush yards, 2 TD

Aguilar continues to impress in his first season at the FBS level after spending the past two years playing for Diablo Valley College where he established himself as the top JUCO quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He now has five games with at least three passing touchdowns following a 31-9 victory over Marshall.

17. Graham Mertz, Florida (Previous Rank: 16)

Week 10: 26-of-42, 282 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT; -3 rush yards

Season: 221-of-299, 2,409 yards, 17 TD, 2 INT; -94 rush yards, 3 TD

Mertz threw for 2,136 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his second full season as the starter at Wisconsin last year, so his uptick in both efficiency and production this year has been a pleasant surprise. His completion percentage has spiked from 57.3 percent a year ago to an elite 73.9 percent this season.

16. Michael Pratt, Tulane (Previous Rank: 14)

Week 10: 16-of-25, 213 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; 33 rush yards

Season: 118-of-168, 1,597 yards, 15 TD, 3 INT; 264 rush yards, 4 TD