Ranking Top 25 Quarterbacks in College Football After Week 10
Welcome to Bleacher Report's Top 25 college football quarterback rankings after Week 10.
The only thing that matters here is on-field production in 2023.
That means past performance, future expectations, physical tools and NFL upside have all been removed from the equation.
Each quarterback's individual production and quality of opponent will be considered every week, and players will rise and fall based on where they ranked the previous week, so it will be a fluid process throughout the year.
If your favorite team's quarterback is not currently on the list, fear not. If a guy is putting up numbers, he will find his way onto the list. On the flip side, a strong first half of the season is only going to go so far if a player falls flat and fails to duplicate his previous success.
With only 25 spots up for grabs and 133 quarterbacks to consider, an honorable mention slide featuring the "Next 25" who just missed the cut is also included. Those are the guys with the best chance of jumping onto the list with a strong showing in Week 11.
Let the debate begin.
Honorable Mentions
These 25 quarterbacks were also under consideration for a spot in the rankings but ultimately settled for an honorable mention following Week 10:
Thomas Castellanos, Boston College
Brady Cook, Missouri
TJ Finley, Texas State
Dequan Finn, Toledo
Garrett Greene, West Virginia
Frank Harris, UTSA
Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
Mikey Keene, Fresno State
Haynes King, Georgia Tech
Kyle McCord, Ohio State
Joe Milton III, Tennessee
Diego Pavia, New Mexico State
Andrew Peasley, Wyoming
Jack Plummer, Louisville
Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
Chandler Rogers, North Texas
Donovan Smith, Houston
Preston Stone, SMU
Nicholas Vattiato, Middle Tennessee
Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
Cameron Ward, Washington
E.J. Warner, Temple
Gunnar Watson, Troy
Missed Week 10 Due to Injury
JT Daniels, Rice (exited Week 10 with injury)
Quinn Ewers, Texas
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
Chandler Morris, TCU
Kedon Slovis, BYU
Nos. 25-21
25. Byrum Brown, South Florida (Previous Rank: HM)
Week 10: 31-of-39, 357 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT; 100 rush yards
Season: 194-of-306, 2,222 yards, 17 TD, 7 INT; 673 rush yards, 8 TD
Brown is one of the nation's top dual-threat quarterbacks. His 673 rushing yards rank second at the position after he logged his third 100-yard game of the year against Memphis on Saturday, and he also threw a career-high five passing touchdowns in the 59-50 loss.
24. Seth Henigan, Memphis (Previous Rank: HM)
Week 10: 23-of-40, 349 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT; 42 rush yards, 1 TD
Season: 208-of-314, 2,535 yards, 20 TD, 7 INT; 221 rush yards, 4 TD
The player under center on the other end of the South Florida vs. Memphis shootout also had a huge statistical game, with Henigan logging his season high in both yardage and touchdowns. The three-year starter now has his third straight 20-touchdown campaign, and his 66.2 percent completion rate this year is a personal best.
23. Jacob Zeno, UAB (Previous Rank: INJ)
Week 10: 29-of-35, 484 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT; 10 rush yards
Season: 218-of-289, 2,389 yards, 17 TD, 7 INT; 145 rush yards, 4 TD
Zeno led all FBS quarterbacks in Week 10 with 484 passing yards. In his fifth collegiate season and second year at UAB, the former Baylor transfer is thriving in his first year as the starting quarterback. A 4-star recruit coming out of high school, he ranks fourth in the nation among qualified QBs with a 75.4 percent completion rate.
22. Jalen Milroe, Alabama (Previous Rank: HM)
Week 10: 15-of-23, 219 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT; 155 rush yards, 4 TD
Season: 114-of-176, 1,836 yards, 13 TD, 5 INT; 297 rush yards, 9 TD
Since his benching in Week 3 following a Week 2 loss to Texas, Milroe has settled in nicely to the starting quarterback role for Alabama. After throwing for seven touchdown passes and only two interceptions over the team's previous three games, he had a career day on the ground against LSU with 155 rushing yards and four scores.
21. Will Howard, Kansas State (Previous Rank: 24)
Week 10: 26-of-42, 327 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT; -20 rush yards
Season: 163-of-257, 1,955 yards, 18 TD, 8 INT; 293 rush yards, 6 TD
The Wildcats suffered a tough 33-30 overtime loss to Texas and missed out on a golden opportunity to raise their national profile, but Howard continues to impress under center. He has now thrown nine touchdown passes over his last three games, and he racked up a season-high 327 yards through the air on Saturday.
Nos. 20-16
20. Noah Fifita, Arizona (Previous Rank: 25)
Week 10: 25-of-32, 300 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 4 rush yards
Season: 144-of-189, 1,521 yards, 14 TD, 4 INT; 6 rush yards
The legend of Noah Fifita continues to grow after he helped lead Arizona to an upset victory over UCLA on Saturday night. With a three-game winning streak, the Wildcats have climbed to No. 23 in the AP poll, and Fifita has effectively secured the starting quarterback job after originally filling in for an injured Jayden de Laura.
19. Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland (Previous Rank: 19)
Week 10: 29-of-39, 286 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT; -49 rush yards
Season: 218-of-335, 2,486 yards, 21 TD, 7 INT; 35 rush yards, 4 TD
Despite a lopsided 51-15 loss on Saturday against Penn State, Tagovailoa held his own individually against one of the nation's top defensive teams. He leads the Big Ten in completions (218), attempts (335), passing yards (2,486) and passing touchdowns (21), and he will look to further pad his stats against Nebraska this weekend.
18. Joey Aguilar, Appalachian State (Previous Rank: 20)
Week 10: 20-of-27, 229 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT; 44 rush yards
Season: 182-of-286, 2,402 yards, 23 TD, 6 INT; 239 rush yards, 2 TD
Aguilar continues to impress in his first season at the FBS level after spending the past two years playing for Diablo Valley College where he established himself as the top JUCO quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He now has five games with at least three passing touchdowns following a 31-9 victory over Marshall.
17. Graham Mertz, Florida (Previous Rank: 16)
Week 10: 26-of-42, 282 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT; -3 rush yards
Season: 221-of-299, 2,409 yards, 17 TD, 2 INT; -94 rush yards, 3 TD
Mertz threw for 2,136 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his second full season as the starter at Wisconsin last year, so his uptick in both efficiency and production this year has been a pleasant surprise. His completion percentage has spiked from 57.3 percent a year ago to an elite 73.9 percent this season.
16. Michael Pratt, Tulane (Previous Rank: 14)
Week 10: 16-of-25, 213 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; 33 rush yards
Season: 118-of-168, 1,597 yards, 15 TD, 3 INT; 264 rush yards, 4 TD
With Air Force suffering its first loss of the season, Tulane is now in the driver's seat to secure the Group of Five spot in the New Year's Six bowl games. The Green Wave checked in at No. 20 in the latest AP poll, and they are 7-0 with Pratt under center.
Nos. 15-11
15. DJ Uiagalelei, Oregon State (Previous Rank: 15)
Week 10: 12-of-24, 223 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; 16 rush yards, 1 TD
Season: 134-of-230, 2,014 yards, 18 TD, 4 INT; 150 rush yards, 6 TD
With wins over Utah and UCLA on their resume, the Beavers are the nation's highest-ranked two-loss team, and a stellar first season from Uiagalelei following his transfer from Clemson has been a big reason for their success. He has recorded multiple total touchdowns in eight of nine games.
14. Jordan McCloud, James Madison (Previous Rank: HM)
Week 10: 28-of-36, 307 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT; 104 rush yards, 2 TD
Season: 176-of-262, 2,343 yards, 22 TD, 7 INT; 314 rush yards, 6 TD
With 300 yards through the air, 100 yards on the ground and six total touchdowns, McCloud vaulted back into the rankings leading the way for a 9-0 James Madison team. He leads the Sun Belt Conference in passer rating (164.7), total yards (2,657) and total touchdowns (28).
13. Drew Allar, Penn State (Previous Rank: 22)
Week 10: 25-of-34, 240 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT; 39 rush yards
Season: 181-of-288, 1,895 yards, 20 TD, 1 INT; 100 rush yards, 3 TD
After throwing the first interception of his collegiate career against Indiana in Week 9, Allar had, arguably, his best game on the road against Maryland. He laid an egg in the team's loss to Ohio State (18-of-42, 191 yards), and the conference's other marquee matchup awaits this weekend against Michigan.
12. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss (Previous Rank: 12)
Week 10: 24-of-33, 387 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT; 8 rush yards
Season: 160-of-244, 2,467 yards, 16 TD, 4 INT; 334 rush yards, 7 TD
The only hiccup for the Rebels this season was a 24-10 loss to Alabama in Week 4, and Dart has taken a massive step forward in his second year as the team's starting quarterback. The USC transfer ranks third in the SEC and fifth among FBS quarterbacks with 10.1 yards per attempt.
11. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (Previous Rank: 9)
Week 10: 24-of-39, 245 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT; -37 rush yards
Season: 270-of-385, 2,882 yards, 24 TD, 3 INT; -80 rush yards, 3 TD
The buzz surrounding both Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes has steadily faded as the season has progressed, and the team is now mired in a 1-5 stretch following its electric 3-0 start. Sanders still has gaudy overall numbers, but he has failed to reach 300 passing yards and completed less than 63 percent of his passes in three of the last four games.
Nos. 10-6
10. Kaidon Salter, Liberty (Previous Rank: 13)
Week 10: 16-of-25, 297 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT; 50 rush yards
Season: 114-of-192, 1,959 yards, 23 TD, 3 INT; 664 rush yards, 7 TD
In wins over Middle Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech the last three games, Salter has racked up 606 passing yards, 327 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns. The Flames are 9-0 and have moved into the No. 25 spot in the AP poll, while Salter continues to steadily climb these rankings.
9. Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma (Previous Rank: 7)
Week 10: 26-of-37, 344 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; -7 rush yards
Season: 206-of-289, 2,646 yards, 20 TD, 5 INT; 287 rush yards, 8 TD
Gabriel was squarely in the Heisman Trophy conversation following a stellar performance against Texas in the Red River Rivalry, but after back-to-back road losses to Kansas and Oklahoma State his profile has dropped. He still leads the Big 12 Conference in passing yards (2,646), passing touchdowns (20) and completion percentage (71.3 percent).
8. Carson Beck, Georgia (Previous Rank: 8)
Week 10: 21-of-32, 254 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT; 9 rush yards
Season: 213-of-295, 2,716 yards, 16 TD, 4 INT; 70 rush yards, 3 TD
Beck has been a consistent presence steering the ship for the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs all season, and Saturday's 254-yard, two-touchdown performance against a good Missouri team was no exception. Tip of the cap for his continued production with star tight end Brock Bowers on the sidelines.
7. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (Previous Rank: 4)
Week 10: 24-of-37, 335 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT; -31 rush yards
Season: 156-of-206, 2,134 yards, 18 TD, 3 INT; 137 rush yards, 3 TD
McCarthy threw for a season-high 335 yards on Saturday, but he failed to find the end zone against a 2-7 Purdue team as the running back contingent accounted for all five touchdowns. He ranked second in the nation in passer rating (188.7) and third in completion percentage (75.7).
6. Drake Maye, North Carolina (Previous Rank: 11)
Week 10: 16-of-23, 244 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT; -5 rush yards
Season: 203-of-308, 2,803 yards, 20 TD, 5 INT; 254 rush yards, 6 TD
Maye was slow out of the gates this season with five touchdowns and four interceptions through his first four games, but over the past five contests, he has 1,616 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception. His strong performance on Saturday came against FCS opponent Campbell, but he's been rolling.
5. Jordan Travis, Florida State (Previous Rank: 5)
Week 10: 22-of-36, 360 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; -15 rush yards, 1 TD
Season: 186-of-289, 2,469 yards, 19 TD, 2 INT; 190 rush yards, 7 TD
Jordan Travis has recorded at least one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown in four straight games, and his effectiveness under center is one of the biggest reasons Florida State is in the midst of an undefeated season.
Next, he faces a Miami defense that ranks 53rd in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, and he still has a few weeks to make his case to be part of what appears to be a wide-open Heisman Trophy race.
4. Caleb Williams, USC (Previous Rank: 6)
Week 10: 27-of-35, 312 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT; 16 rush yards, 1 TD
Season: 216-of-312, 2,958 yards, 28 TD, 4 INT; 173 rush yards, 10 TD
The USC Trojans have tumbled out of the national conversation with three losses in their last four games, but Caleb Williams has managed to get his season back on track from an individual standpoint after rocky performances against Notre Dame and Utah.
His 10 rushing touchdowns are tied with Boston College's Thomas Castellanos for the lead among FBS quarterbacks, and he had his first three-touchdown game through the air on Saturday since Week 5 against Colorado.
3. Michael Penix Jr., Washington (Previous Rank: 2)
Week 10: 22-of-30, 256 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT; -4 rush yards, 1 TD
Season: 225-of-324, 3,201 yards, 26 TD, 7 INT; -13 rush yards, 1 TD
Michael Penix Jr. can now say he beat both Bo Nix and Caleb Williams this season following a 52-42 victory over USC on Saturday, and he will now look to navigate Utah, Oregon State and Washington State on the road to an undefeated season and likely spot in the College Football Playoff.
The left-hander leads the nation with 3,201 passing yards, and that total already ranks as the fourth-highest single-season mark in Washington history behind Jake Browning (3,430), Cody Pickett (4,458) and himself a year ago (4,641).
2. Jayden Daniels, LSU
Week 10: 15-of-24, 219 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT; 163 rush yards, 1 TD
Season: 178-of-247, 2,792 yards, 27 TD, 4 INT; 684 rush yards, 6 TD
Jayden Daniels scrambled for 163 yards and a touchdown on 14.8 yards per carry against the Alabama defense on Saturday while also throwing a pair of touchdown passes, but it wasn't enough in a 42-28 loss.
He still leads the nation with a 199.8 passer rating and 11.3 yards per attempt, and his 684 rushing yards are also tops among all quarterbacks. He has, unquestionably, been one of the most dynamic players in the country.
1. Bo Nix, Oregon
Week 10: 29-of-38, 386 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT; 3 rush yards, 2 TD
Season: 235-of-301, 2,723 yards, 25 TD, 2 INT; 116 rush yards, 5 TD
With six total touchdowns in a 63-19 shellacking of California on Saturday, Bo Nix has moved into the driver's seat in the Heisman Trophy race and claimed the No. 1 spot in these rankings for the first time this year.
He is well on his way to blowing past last year's 3,593-yard, 29-touchdown season, and while the Ducks suffered a loss to Washington earlier this year, they could have an opportunity to avenge that defeat in the Pac-12 Championship and are very much alive in the CFP picture.