Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

2 of 6

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers



2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers



3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints



4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons



5. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars



6. Breece Hall, New York Jets



7. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts



8. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys



9. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants



10. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders



Like Goff, Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard hasn't been a consistent fantasy star. However, when he's been on, he's been on.



Pollard is averaging just 4.0 yards per carry this season and has failed to reach 65 scrimmage yards in four of his last five games. However, he's averaging just under four receptions per game and has a juicy matchup against the Giants.

With Jones out, the Cowboys have the potential to completely blow out New York. That should lead to a high volume for Pollard, who scored two touchdowns in Round 1 of this NFC East matchup.

