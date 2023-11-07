Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Updated Overview for All PositionsNovember 7, 2023
Injuries continue to take their toll on the fantasy landscape in 2023, and we saw another quarterback go down in Week 9. A week after the Minnesota Vikings lost Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles, the New York Giants have lost Daniel Jones to a torn ACL.
Making things more challenging for managers in Week 10 is the fact that several top fantasy options will be out of action. The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are on bye, meaning players like Patrick Mahomes, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown will not be options.
Who can managers trust in Week 10? Let's run down our updated top-10 rankings at each position and some favorable matchups we love.
All rankings are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
6. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
7. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
8. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders
9. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
10. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff might not have the physical tools of fantasy stars like Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. However, he's an extremely productive fantasy option when things are going right.
Things should go very right for Goff in Week 10, as he and the Lions are coming off the bye to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Los Angeles has been solid against the run this season but entered Monday night ranked dead-last in net yards per pass attempt allowed and passing yards allowed.
The Lions like to utilize a balanced offense, but they should take a pass-heavy approach in Los Angeles. With an extra week to prepare and a new target in trade acquisition Donovan Peoples-Jones, Goff has top-five scoring potential this week.
Running Back
1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
5. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Breece Hall, New York Jets
7. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
8. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
9. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
10. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
Like Goff, Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard hasn't been a consistent fantasy star. However, when he's been on, he's been on.
Pollard is averaging just 4.0 yards per carry this season and has failed to reach 65 scrimmage yards in four of his last five games. However, he's averaging just under four receptions per game and has a juicy matchup against the Giants.
With Jones out, the Cowboys have the potential to completely blow out New York. That should lead to a high volume for Pollard, who scored two touchdowns in Round 1 of this NFC East matchup.
Pollard has the potential to top 100 scrimmage yards for the fourth time this season, and he could be in store for another multi-score game.
Wide Receiver
1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
2. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
5. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers
6. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
9. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans
10. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
Rookie quarterback Will Levis has helped unlock DeAndre Hopkins in the Tennessee Titans offense and in the fantasy world. Over the last two weeks, Hopkins has caught eight passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns.
This week, Hopkins and the Titans will battle a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that just surrendered a rookie-record 470 passing yards and five touchdowns to C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.
While Levis may not gash the Bucs as efficiently as Stroud just did, Hopkins could be in store for a huge day. He's Tennessee's top pass-catcher, and Tampa allowed three Texans to go over 100 receiving yards in Week 9.
Tight End
1. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
2. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
4. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
5. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
6. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
7. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints
8. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
9. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
10. Tre McBride, Arizona Cardinals
With Goff likely to find success against a lackluster Chargers secondary, rookie tight end Sam LaPorta should also be in store for a big outing. While the Lions have no shortage of talented pass-catchers—including Peoples-Jones, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and Jameson Williams, LaPorta has become one of Goff's most trusted targets.
The rookie has averaged just over five receptions and 54 yards per game this season. He had eight catches for 57 yards and a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8.
Even if Los Angeles wasn't struggling against the pass, LaPorta's role would make him one of the safest plays of Week 10. Given the matchup, the rookie should thrive.
Kicker
1. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills
2. Matt Gay, Indianapolis Colts
3. Dustin Hopkins, Cleveland Browns
4. Brandon McManus, Jacksonville Jaguars
5. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
6. Blake Grupe, New Orleans Saints
7. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
8. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons
9. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
10. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders
The trick to finding a good kicker is finding one on a team with enough offensive talent to move the ball but not enough consistency to yield frequent touchdowns.
Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins is in exactly the right sort of situation to provide fantasy value. He's been mostly consistent this season—he's made 87 percent of his field goals and 100 percent of his point-after tries—and is frequently called upon due to Cleveland's offensive inconsistencies.
Hopkins is tied for the league lead with 20 field goals. With the Browns facing a tremendous Baltimore Ravens defense on the road, he might be responsible for 100 percent of Cleveland's scoring in Week 10.
Defense/Special Teams
1. Dallas Cowboys
2. New York Jets
3. New Orleans Saints
4. Baltimore Ravens
5. Buffalo Bills
6. Pittsburgh Steelers
7. San Francisco 49ers
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Cleveland Browns
10. Indianapolis Colts
Let's not overthink this. The Cowboys beat the Giants 40-0 back in Week 1, and the rematch also has shutout potential. With Jones, Darren Waller and Tyrod Taylor unavailable, the Giants will lean almost exclusively on Saquon Barkley in this matchup.
Sorry, but that isn't a viable plan against a defense featuring the likes of Micah Parsons, Stephon Gilmore, DeMarcus Lawrence and DaRon Bland.
We might even see some defensive and special-teams scoring, which Dallas did in its season-opener with a pick-six and a blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown. The Cowboys might not have the best defense in the NFL, but they clearly have the most favorable matchup in Week 10.