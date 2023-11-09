Buy or Sell NBA's Worst Starts to 2023-24

1 of 5

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

No team needs a do-over like the Memphis Grizzlies. Unfortunately for them, hitting reset won't magically erase Steven Adams' season-ending knee injury or cause Ja Morant's 25-game suspension to disappear.

Those issues are the main reasons behind Memphis' 1-6 start and cellar-dwelling status in the Western Conference standings, and they aren't going anywhere.

These struggles weren't difficult to see coming, particularly on offense. Adams' screen-setting and offensive rebounding have been vital to the Grizzlies' survival in the half-court since the moment he arrived in 2021. His presence on the floor coincided with bumps of 6.4 and 5.5 points per 100 possessions on offense in 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively.

Despite his team's occasional success without him over the years, Morant's presence on the court has boosted Memphis' offensive efficiency in each of the last three seasons.

Without those two, the Grizzlies lost their first six games before finally notching a win against a lowly Portland Trail Blazers team playing without Anfernee Simons or Scoot Henderson. Entering play Wednesday, those Blazers were the only team with a worse offensive rating on the season than the Grizzlies.

New addition Marcus Smart hasn't been up to the task of simultaneously replacing Morant at the point and Dillon Brooks on the wing, and Desmond Bane looks overburdened as a primary playmaker so far. His usage rate is up to career-high levels, but he's averaging more turnovers and fewer assists than he did a year ago.

There's a healthy version of this Grizzlies team that would have pushed beyond 50 wins and competed for one of the West's top four playoff spots, which is exactly what happened in each of the last two seasons. But Adams isn't coming back this year, and Morant may return to a team that has lost too many games to do anything but put together a desperate push for a berth in the play-in tournament.