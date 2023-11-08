CFB

    College Football Playoff Projections: Week 11 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

    David KenyonFeatured Columnist IVNovember 8, 2023

      Jaxson Dart
      Jaxson DartJustin Ford/Getty Images

      After a dizzying week around college football, the outlook for the 2023 bowl schedule has undergone several changes.

      Ten teams officially earned bowl eligibility, but a few—including Air Force and Notre Dame—suffered a particularly hurtful loss. Both programs dropped out of a projected New Year's Six bowl appearance.

      On the other hand, the height of the College Football Playoff conversation remains the same. The unbeaten power-conference teams—Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Washington—are still leading this week's CFP rankings.

      B/R's latest bowl predictions follow the fresh CFP Top 25.

      Note: There are 41 bowls (82 bids) with 51 currently eligible teams. That number excludes James Madison and Jacksonville State, which can only be selected if there are not enough six-win teams.

    Week 11 CFP Rankings

      Marvin Harrison Jr.
      Marvin Harrison Jr.Rich Schultz/Getty Images

      1. Ohio State
      2. Georgia
      3. Michigan
      4. Florida State
      5. Washington
      6. Oregon
      7. Texas
      8. Alabama
      9. Ole Miss
      10. Penn State
      11. Louisville
      12. Oregon State
      13. Tennessee
      14. Missouri
      15. Oklahoma State
      16. Kansas
      17. Oklahoma
      18. Utah
      19. LSU
      20. Notre Dame
      21. Arizona
      22. Iowa
      23. Tulane
      24. North Carolina
      25. Kansas State

    Group of 5 Matchups

      Nate Noel and Joey Aguilar
      Nate Noel and Joey AguilarJoe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Myrtle Beach (Dec. 16): Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
      New Orleans (Dec. 16): Liberty vs. James Madison
      Cure (Dec. 16): South Florida vs. Coastal Carolina
      New Mexico (Dec. 16): Bowling Green vs. Wyoming
      Bahamas (Dec. 18): Appalachian State vs. Eastern Michigan
      Frisco (Dec. 19): New Mexico State vs. Texas State
      Boca Raton (Dec. 21): Jacksonville State vs. Georgia Southern
      Camellia (Dec. 23): Ohio vs. South Alabama
      Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Dec. 23): Miami (OH) vs. Utah State
      68 Ventures (Dec. 23): Central Michigan vs. Arkansas State
      Hawaii (Dec. 23): UTSA vs. Fresno State
      Arizona (Dec. 30): Northern Illinois vs. Boise State

      Stock Up: Appalachian State Mountaineers

      App State quietly scored a huge win in Week 10, defeating Marshall in a battle of 4-4 teams. Although the Mountaineers' remaining slate is brutal—Georgia State, James Madison and Georgia Southern each have six-plus victories—just one triumph will be enough for bowl eligibility.

      Stock Down: South Alabama Jaguars

      Staying in the Sun Belt, South Alabama found itself on the wrong end of a 28-10 defeat at Troy. As a result, the Jaguars are 4-5 with Arkansas State, Marshall and Texas State left to play. South Alabama hosts the first two games, so these next two weeks are especially critical for the program's hopes of a second straight bowl bid.

    Group of 5 vs. Power 5

      MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 04: Isaiah Williams #1 of the Illinois Fighting Illini celebrates his go-ahead touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers with teammates in the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Fighting Illini defeated the Golden Gophers 27-26. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
      David Berding/Getty Images

      LA (Dec. 16): Air Force vs. UCLA
      Gasparilla (Dec. 22): Louisiana vs. Mississippi State
      Birmingham (Dec. 23): Troy vs. Illinois
      Armed Forces (Dec. 23): UNLV vs. Iowa State
      Quick Lane (Dec. 26): Toledo vs. Minnesota
      First Responder (Dec. 26): Rice vs. BYU
      Military (Dec. 27): Memphis vs. Virginia Tech
      Fenway (Dec. 28): SMU vs. Syracuse

      Stock Up: Illinois Fighting Illini

      I'll label it an uncomfortable rise, but Illinois is back in the picture. Backup quarterback John Paddock threw a last-minute touchdown that propelled the Fighting Illini to a 27-26 win at Minnesota. Illinois, 4-5, closes the regular season with Indiana at home, Iowa on the road and Northwestern at home. There's a clear, narrow path to six wins for the Illini.

      Stock Down: Air Force Falcons

      Well, that was fun while it lasted. Air Force held an 8-0 record with a very manageable slate to play. Unfortunately for the Falcons, a disastrous six-turnover day against Army ruined the perfect season. Air Force is still unbeaten in the Mountain West, but that's a tough loss for the resume in regard to a possible New Year's Six bowl.

    Power 5 Matchups, Part I

      Noah Fifita
      Noah FifitaChristopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Independence (Dec. 16): UCF vs. Washington State
      Las Vegas (Dec. 23): Wisconsin vs. Arizona
      Guaranteed Rate (Dec. 26): Nebraska vs. West Virginia
      Mayo (Dec. 27): North Carolina State vs. Kentucky
      Holiday (Dec. 27): Duke vs. USC
      Texas (Dec. 27): Kansas vs. Texas A&M
      Pinstripe (Dec. 28): Miami vs. Rutgers
      Pop-Tarts (Dec. 28): North Carolina vs. Oklahoma
      Alamo (Dec. 28): Oklahoma State vs. Utah

      Stock Up: Arizona Wildcats

      Few teams are hotter than Arizona, which has followed close losses to Washington and USC with three straight Top 25 wins. After shellacking Washington State, the Wildcats have clipped Oregon State and rolled UCLA to reach 6-3. Given a remaining schedule of Colorado, Utah and Arizona State, the 'Cats have strong eight-win potential.

      Stock Down: Oklahoma Sooners

      Kansas landed a heavy punch to Oklahoma's dreams of a College Football Playoff trip, and Oklahoma State threw a haymaker. Suddenly, the 7-0 Sooners are 7-2 and on the outside of the Big 12 Championship Game picture. Since the conference standings are a lovely mess, there's a chance OU isn't done yet. But the potential for a New Year's Six bowl, as previously projected, is much slimmer.

    Power 5 Matchups, Part II

      Lewis Bond
      Lewis BondM. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Gator (Dec. 29): Clemson vs. Missouri
      Sun (Dec. 29): Boston College vs. Oregon State
      Liberty (Dec. 29): Kansas State vs. Florida
      Music City (Dec. 30): Maryland vs. Auburn
      ReliaQuest (Jan. 1): Notre Dame vs. LSU
      Citrus (Jan. 1): Iowa vs. Tennessee

      Stock Up: Boston College Eagles

      Good for BC, seriously. Fourth-year coach Jeff Hafley entered the season on a hot-ish seat, and an opening loss to Northern Illinois—along with a 1-3 start overall—made it sizzle quickly. Since then, though, the Eagles have toppled Virginia, Army, Georgia Tech, UConn and Syracuse to lock in bowl eligibility.

      Stock Down: Florida Gators

      Speaking of hot seats, Billy Napier's cushion is toasty. And it might not get comfortable anytime soon. Georgia wrecked Florida two weeks ago, and Arkansas upset the Gators in Gainesville this weekend. What looked like an acceptable 5-2 record could plummet to 5-7 with LSU, Missouri and Florida State on the docket. I have a suspicion UF steals one, but it better not need a win against FSU.

    Non-CFP New Year's Six Games

      Michael Pratt
      Michael PrattChris Graythen/Getty Images

      Cotton Bowl (Dec. 29): Texas vs. Ole Miss
      Peach Bowl (Dec. 30): Alabama vs. Tulane
      Orange Bowl (Dec. 30): Louisville vs. Ohio State
      Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1): Penn State vs. Oregon

      Stock Up: Ole Miss Rebels

      Zxavian Harris blocked a Texas A&M field goal as time expired to save Ole Miss' intriguing resume. Even if the Rebels fall on the road at Georgia this weekend, they'll be among the highest-ranked—if not the top—two-loss teams in the country. That could be enough for a New Year's Six invite.

      Stock Up: Tulane Green Wave

      Rather than unfairly pin a program, how about a second positive team? In the initial CFP poll, Tulane held the best ranking (24th) for a Group of Five program. It escaped a rough game at East Carolina on Saturday, and then-undefeated Air Force fell to Army. Tulane is locked in as the G5's front-runner for a New Year's Six game, although the race for that coveted spot is far from over.

    College Football Playoff

      Dillon Johnson
      Dillon JohnsonGina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

      Rose Bowl (Jan. 1): Michigan (2) vs. Washington (3)
      Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1): Georgia (1) vs. Florida State (4)

      National Championship (Jan. 8): Georgia vs. Michigan

      Georgia kicked off its challenging month with a 30-21 victory over Missouri on Saturday. This weekend, the Dawgs host Ole Miss with a chance to clinch the SEC East.

      Meanwhile, the difficult portion of Michigan's slate has finally arrived and begins with a trip to Penn State. Washington, which needs two wins in the next three weeks to make the Pac-12 Championship Game, is set for a showdown with Utah.

      Florida State has sealed a spot in the ACC title game and should be heavy favorites over Miami, North Alabama and Florida to close the season.

