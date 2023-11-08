College Football Playoff Projections: Week 11 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

Good for BC, seriously. Fourth-year coach Jeff Hafley entered the season on a hot-ish seat, and an opening loss to Northern Illinois—along with a 1-3 start overall—made it sizzle quickly. Since then, though, the Eagles have toppled Virginia, Army, Georgia Tech, UConn and Syracuse to lock in bowl eligibility.

Speaking of hot seats, Billy Napier's cushion is toasty. And it might not get comfortable anytime soon. Georgia wrecked Florida two weeks ago, and Arkansas upset the Gators in Gainesville this weekend. What looked like an acceptable 5-2 record could plummet to 5-7 with LSU, Missouri and Florida State on the docket. I have a suspicion UF steals one, but it better not need a win against FSU.