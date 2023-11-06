Peter King: NFL's 'Focus' on Spain, Brazil and Paris for International Schedule

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The NFL is narrowing its focus as it considers the next stops for its annual International Series.

NBC Sports' Peter King reported Spain, Brazil and "perhaps Paris" are all on the league's radar. The NFL should decide within the next two months the new market into which it will expand the International Series, per King.

Peter O'Reilly, the executive vice president for the NFL's international business, told King the league is also considering whether to add to the current slate of five games outside of the United States. He said, "2025 could be where we might go beyond."

Widening its reach beyond the U.S. is a key strategy toward the NFL's continued growth. There's only so much more revenue the league can wring out of its domestic market. To that end, taking the International Series to new countries and adding games is all but inevitable.

O'Reilly explained to King the process is becoming easier thanks to increased interest from teams.

"Now, it is very much teams raising their hands," he said. "There's a reason that the Chiefs and the Patriots are the two designated teams these next two weeks, and that's based on they have rights here. They raised their hands and said, 'We want to be over there in Germany."