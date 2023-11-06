76ers Must Eye Bojan Bogdanović Trade over LaVine, Anunoby, Mitchell amid NBA Rumors

3 of 3

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

If the Sixers took a massive swing on someone like Mitchell, LaVine or Anunoby, that would probably be the only chance they get to add an impact player. All three would require a substantial amount of trade assets to send out, and they'd all clog up the cap moving forward—Mitchell and LaVine for what they already make, Anunoby for what he'd fetch next summer.

You could argue this team is close enough to contention to justify making an all-in deal, but it has to be for the right player. And again, it's hard to picture either Mitchell or LaVine as the missing piece, just like it's tough to imagine the Sixers having enough to land Anunoby.

That's why a more sensible swap for Bogdanović could be the move to make. Assuming the calf strain that's sidelined him so far doesn't linger, he'd be a plug-and-play source of support scoring, steady shot-making and a pinch of playmaking. Last season, he not only pumped in a career-high 21.6 points, he did so while flirting with a 50/40/90 slash (48.8/41.1/88.4).