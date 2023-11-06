JJ Watt, Peter King Blast NFL for Player Fines After Video of Ravens' Patrick Ricard

Michael Owens/Getty Images

As admirable as the NFL's sustained emphasis on player safety might be, the fine levied against Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard hasn't gone over well.

Ricard was docked $21,694 for unnecessary roughness stemming from a block in the second quarter of Baltimore's 31-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

"I think it's pretty ridiculous to be honest, especially the amount they're fining me," he said of the discipline, per Paul Mancano of the Baltimore Banner.

Ricard wasn't the only one who thought the fine was excessive. Five-time All-Pro JJ Watt, who has been on the receiving end of plenty of physical blocks, concurred and called the fine "absurd."

NBC Sports' Peter King used the exact same wording.

"I think this is absurd," he wrote in his weekly column. "Patrick Ricard fined $21,694 for playing football. Seriously: Who is making these idiotic rulings on the fines for normal football plays?"

Ricard thought he wasn't doing anything out of the ordinary on the field.

"I'm trying to make my block," he said. "We're on the 5-yard line. I'm gonna do everything I can to make sure my guy doesn't make the play, and I drive him backwards. If my head gets involved, it gets involved."