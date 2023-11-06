Cowboys' Micah Parsons Says Dak Prescott 'Outplayed Everyone' vs. Eagles

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys may have lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but star linebacker Micah Parsons is proud of quarterback Dak Prescott's performance.

"Dak's a freaking warrior. There were multiple times I was like, 'That's Dak Motherf--king Prescott, bro.' He's a dog. He's a warrior," Parsons told reporters after the game. "I got an unbelievable amount of confidence in him... I think people need to put more respect on him. He outplayed everyone today."

Prescott threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns on 29-of-44 passing in the 28-23 loss. He played a clean game with no turnovers, but he faced constant pressure throughout the contest and was sacked five times.

Prescott had multiple instances where he appeared to be on the way to leading the Cowboys to a comeback. His fourth-down pass to tight end Luke Schoonmaker was ruled a touchdown before a replay review showed Schoonmaker was down at the 1-yard line. After throwing a seven-yard touchdown pass to Jake Tolbert, he scrambled for a two-point conversion that would've made it a three-point game. However, a replay once again caused the play to be overturned.

"An inch here, an inch there, and we'll find a way to gain that," Prescott said after the game.

The Cowboys were still in position to go for a potential go-ahead touchdown at the end of the game. However, the team was doomed by late penalties and a crucial sack, and Prescott's final pass to CeeDee Lamb came up short of the end zone.

Despite the loss, Parsons said the Cowboys believe they proved they can hang with the reigning NFC champions.

"We've got even more confidence now," he said. "I feel like everybody had us out and everybody was praising this Eagles team. Obviously, we gave them their best fit. I'm not even gonna spit fuel in the fire. We'll see them again in four weeks."