College Football Picks Week 11: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The two premier matchups on the Week 11 college football schedule carry a similar theme.

The Penn State Nittany Lions and Ole Miss Rebels can't be trusted in games against top-10 opposition.

James Franklin and Lane Kiffin have had a wealth of success beating the lesser teams in the Big Ten and SEC, respectively, but they have struggled to take over their leagues with massive wins.

That was on display earlier in the season when Penn State faltered on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes and Ole Miss failed to contend with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Penn State at least has the benefit of hosting the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. The Nittany Lions beat Michigan twice in the last three meetings between the Big Ten rivals at Beaver Stadium, but those victories came when the Wolverines were ranked outside of the top 10.

Michigan won all four games against Penn State when it was ranked in the top 10 during Franklin's reign in State College.

Kiffin faces a tougher coaching challenge on Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs, who have brushed off all competitors in the SEC.